ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Golf World#British Open#Liv Golf#Pga#Australian#Saudi#Aussie#Rsn Radio Australia#Lsb Sports Illustrated
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
The Independent

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday afternoon in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour.The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.The first of three FedEx Cup playoff events begin Thursday as players compete for the $18 million top prize.___More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
GOLF
The Spun

Cameron Smith Addresses LIV Golf Rumors

Cameron Smith is reportedly the latest golf star slated to join LIV Golf. The Telegraph's Tom Morgan reported that this year's British Open champion has signed a deal worth at least $100 million. Smith will first compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, his first event since his Open triumph....
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy