Cameron Smith walks out of press conference after facing series of LIV Golf questions
Cameron Smith has walked out of a press conference after a flurry of questions about his LIV Golf status were directed his way. The Saudi Arabian-backed golf league was unsurprisingly the main topic of conversation for the Australian at the PGA Tour’s St Jude Championship. A report from the...
Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf
Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf
David Feherty doesn't care if you know he joined LIV Golf for the paycheck. The post David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
NFL・
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf
The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Source: Cameron Young 'strongly inclined' to remain on PGA Tour, turn down LIV Golf
Cameron Young may not be going anywhere. The likely PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was linked to the upstart LIV Golf tour by The Times UK on Wednesday, but a person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue said the 25-year-old isn’t likely to join the Saudi-backed league.
Scottie Scheffler on LIV Golf lawsuit: 'I'm definitely curious to see what's going to happen'
Scottie Scheffler is one of the world’s best golfers and has been vocal about his support for the PGA Tour. Recent reports suggest that Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are the next PGA golfers headed to the LIV Golf. Smith is No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings. Three...
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason
A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday afternoon in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour.The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.The first of three FedEx Cup playoff events begin Thursday as players compete for the $18 million top prize.___More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
Bubba Watson, headed for LIV Golf, announces resignation from PGA Tour
On July 29, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series announced two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as their latest addition. However, Watson has been recovering from a torn meniscus and has missed the majority of 2022. He won’t tee it up this year and wants “to be 100%” before making his debut in 2023.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark
Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
Cameron Smith Addresses LIV Golf Rumors
Cameron Smith is reportedly the latest golf star slated to join LIV Golf. The Telegraph's Tom Morgan reported that this year's British Open champion has signed a deal worth at least $100 million. Smith will first compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, his first event since his Open triumph....
Golf.com
‘The best place to play:’ Scottie Scheffler defends PGA Tour while keeping eye on LIV hearing
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler says he actually hasn’t been asked all that often about LIV Golf. “You guys haven’t asked me,” Scheffler said at his press conference ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship Tuesday. “So I wouldn’t say I’m getting tired of it. It’s kind of part of it now.”
