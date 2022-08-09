Reopened Freedom Home Museum Focal Level For Exploring Alexandria, Virginia’s Wealthy Black Historical past

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
WJLA
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first restaurant in...
jmu.edu
Applied Public History and Archaeology
Grace Gordon is from Alexandria, Virginia, a city brimming with historic sites and museums on the Potomac River waterfront. Still, she largely took the city’s history for granted until enrolling in a World History course taught by Maritza Mullervy at Bishop Ireton High School. Mullervy’s class changed Gordon’s perspective on history: transforming it from a litany of names and dates into a fascinating story of human development and the movement of cultures. “Choosing not to learn and understand the history that came before us is like opening a book in the middle. You can’t just read from there and expect to make sense of it. You need to know what happened before in order to make sense of the world that exists now.”
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
Falls Church News-Press
Steve Sisler Retires as CEO of Family-Owned Sislers Stone
You’d be hard pressed to find a business owner who is more hard working, admired, team-oriented, innovative, loyal and beloved than Steve Sisler of Sislers Stone. Steve retired in mid-July as CEO from his family-owned and, until his departure, family-operated business. Sislers Stone was founded by Steve’s grandfather, WD...
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
alxnow.com
Poll: Would you ever serve on an Alexandria commission or board?
Several vacancies have popped up across a dozen of Alexandria’ various boards and commissions — bodies that ultimately help to shape the future of the city. Some of those boards have more sway than others, like the Board of Architectural Review or the Waterfront Commission. Applications for those...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: NoVa Cookout Expected to Open By the End of The Summer
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to us, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now almost fully-staffed and expected to open by the end of the summer, a representative told us.
Georgetown Cupcake in DC shut down due to expired business license
Georgetown Cupcake, a popular cupcake shop in Washington, D.C., has been shut down by the district’s health department due to an “imminent health hazard to the public.”
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
iheart.com
Iowan Will Stand Trial For His Role In January 6th U.S. Capitol Attack
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids, Iowa man will stand trial for the charges against him from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. 36-year-old Leo Kelly's trial starts Jan. 17th, 2023 in Washington, D.C., Kelly is pleading not guilty to all seven charges. The most serious charge...
WJLA
The Prince William County Fair
Washington ABC7 — The Prince William County Fair is back in Manassas, VA with lots of food and fun things to do. Chrissy Taylor, The Assist. Dir. of Business Operations for The Prince William County Fair told us why every resident should attend.
Alexandria remembers Benjamin Thomas, 16-year-old Black boy lynched in 1899
On Monday night in Alexandria, dozens of people remembered the life of a Black teen killed by a mob of angry white people who lynched him at the turn of the century.
alxnow.com
Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm
(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher resident program helping school system overcome staffing shortage
When a friend she exercises with informed her of an open teaching position at Fairview Elementary, Catherine Coulter’s long-term goal became a reality. Coulter, a graduate Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, said she dreamed of eventually working in the county that gave her opportunities to be in band, chorus and the business organization DECA. So, when her friend offered to connect Coulter with Samantha Goldstein, principal of the Burke elementary school, she didn’t hesitate.
Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Dim Sum in Washington DC: Top Five Spots
Whether you have been a long-time fan of Chinese cuisine or you are just stepping into this realm of delights by trying dim sum dishes, you have some great options in the nation’s capital. Check out our list of the best dim sum places in Washington DC. China Chilcano.
Georgetown Voice
What’s next for colleges paying reparations for slavery?
During Nile Blass’s (COL ’22) freshman year at Georgetown, students voted to establish a semesterly reconciliation fee of $27.20 per student. The money raised from the fee, about $400,000 a year, would be used to create a reconciliation fund for the descendants of the 272+ enslaved people the university sold in 1838 to keep itself financially afloat.
