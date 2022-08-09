Inflation concerns haven't been enough to deter Americans from spending, a new study found, they are just using credit card rewards to cushion some of the blow. Nearly half of credit cardholders are leaning on their rewards to offset rising costs of everyday purchases, according to a recent Wells Fargo study, with two-thirds of millennials reporting so. Nine in 10 of the more than 2,000 U.S. adults surveyed said they were concerned about inflation, and almost two-thirds of rewards cardholders cared about their rewards now more than ever.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO