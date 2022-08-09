And where you can shop for your own. Babydoll dresses are like Popsicles. Sure, you can get through summer without them, but it wouldn’t be as sweet. Bouncy and delicate, there’s a reason the style has been around for decades. But it’s not exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Originally, the term “babydoll dress” was used to refer to the mini women’s nightgown designed by Sylvia Pedlar in the 1940s. It was later popularized in the 1956 movie Baby Doll, and soon after, the lingerie was everywhere, often worn with bloomers. In the ‘90s, they went from dainty nighty to “kinderwhore” staple, worn by grunge girls like Courtney Love.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO