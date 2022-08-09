Read full article on original website
Summer Hammond Named United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties Executive Director
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – The United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties have hired Summer Hammond as their new Executive Director. Hammond most recently served as the Perham & Wadena Area Coordinator for the United Way and will assume the Executive Director role on September 1. She takes the place of Jacklin Steege, who has resigned the position.
5th Annual Detroit Lakes Fire Department Street Dance, Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Fireman’s Street Dance will be held, Friday outside Hub 41. Gates open at 7 p.m. with live music from Tripwire beginning at 8 p.m. In its 5th year, the dance serves as a fundraiser for the Detroit Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.
Looney Days this Weekend in Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM) – Looney Days returns to Vergas this weekend. The community festival, which runs through Sunday features a 5K run/walk, street fair, wiener dog races, loon calling contest and a parade. “What’s really cool for us as organizers of Looney Days is that all this is free, we...
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals List
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking...
Win VIP Tickets to Double S Arena Rodeo
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) - The Historic Holmes Theatre has a new Executive Director. Rustin Lippenc... DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) - The Becker County Sheriff's Department and Detroit Lakes Polic... 1h ago.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings. The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.
Schwamb wins Pine To Palm medalist honors ahead of Thursday’s match play
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Farmington high school senior Kyler Schwamb won medalist honors at the 90th annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 67/66/133 -9 under over the two days of qualifying, one stroke ahead of last year’s runner-up Ben Welle. Welle shot 67/67/134 and will be the three seed in the tournament.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Detroit Lakes Volleyball Carwash is Wednesday at Schultz Garage
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Volleyball team will have a fundraiser car wash at Schultz Garage (1110 Randolph Road) on Wednesday, August 10th from 12-3. All proceeds from the car wash will benefit Laker Volleyball. The Lakers begin practice on Monday, August 15th at 8:00. Middle...
Becker County Commission Races Set After Primary
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Tuesday’s Minnesota Primary has set the stage for the Becker County Board races in November’s General Election. Craig Hall and Erica Jepson will be on the ballot in November competing for a Commissioner seat in Becker County District 1. Hall received 40.68% of the votes, while Jepson secured 30.93%. Tim Clements, who was also running received 28.39% of the votes. The top two vote getters will appear on the ballot during November’s General Election.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
