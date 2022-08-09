ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former DB Jason McCourty believes Patriots have plan, even without true offensive coordinator

By Michael Braithwaite
 2 days ago
Much has been made this season about the fact that the New England Patriots don’t have a true offensive coordinator going into the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Between their training camp offensive struggles and the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the offseason, the lack of a staff member possessing full responsibility for New England’s offense has generated some controversy both among fans and media members.

In a segment on the FOX Sports TV show ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd’, former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty didn’t seem to think that the lack of a true offensive coordinator would be too much of an issue.

“For us, right now, [Josh] McDaniels is gone. So we’re all wondering from the outside looking in, well, what the hell is going on on the offense,” said McCourty. “But I think for those guys who will be there every day in training camp—was there all spring throughout the OTAs and the minicamp—got to have an idea right now of what’s going on on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s been Bill’s thing the entire time he’s been in the league. There’s always a mystery outside of the building, Within it, they all know what’s going on.”

The NFL world will get a sneak peek behind the curtain when the Patriots open their preseason at home on Thursday with a matchup against the New York Giants.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

