Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

fox40jackson.com
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers.
wcbi.com
Woman says she came home to find her son bleeding on the couch after deadly Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona. The woman who lives at the Powell Street house with her children told WCBI that when she got home Wednesday, she saw law enforcement around someone lying in the grass and feared the worst.
3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
breezynews.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
wtva.com
Updated - One killed, three injured in Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead and three others were hurt in a Winona shooting. Gunfire rang out at a home in the 600 block of Powell Street Wednesday evening. Calvin Young, the assistant police chief, says three men and one woman got hurt. They are being treated...
Bond denied for man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi judge denied bond for the man charged in the murder of a missing Ole Miss graduate. 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, of Grenada, Miss., has been charged in the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen July 8 in Oxford. Law...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼
Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle accidents and fatalities are up in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorcycle fatalities across the nation have been increasing over the last several years, from 40 deaths in 2019 to 62 in 2021. Experts say that number could rise. What was once a vehicle for adrenaline seekers and weekend cruisers is now more common on the road....
WAPT
MHP competes in national cruiser contest
Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is entered in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The competition,...
St. Louis American
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
WTOK-TV
Some church leaders are calling on Mississippi’s open carry laws to be repealed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the state’s religious leaders are going beyond church policy and asking for action on gun control from lawmakers. This resolution from the state’s largest African American denomination may seem like it blurs lines of politics and religion, but Dr. CJ Rhodes explains it this way.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
kicks96news.com
More COVID Deaths Reported Locally
There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
Advocates want MS governor to restart rental assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Poor Peoples Campaign made an impassioned plea to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) on Wednesday. In a news conference outside the Governor’s Mansion, advocates called on the governor to reconsider his decision to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP). Last week, Reeves announced the ending of the program. […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
Columbia Missourian
2 year-old boy airlifted to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after nearly drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, the boy wandered away from a residence and was located in the water. He was not wearing a life-jacket, the report said.
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Herald Editor Jack Dale had gone off to war in 1942 and his wife had taken over his job. Many of the stories published by the newspaper had to do with the young men from Water Valley who were serving their country. In the Aug. 13 edition, Mrs. Dale penned a story about one young man who was home on leave:
