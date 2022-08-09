Read full article on original website
GUEST COMMENTARY: A clear-eyed look at the past half-century of American life
“The Flag, the Cross and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened,” by accomplished environmentalist author Bill McKibben is a thought-provoking overview of 60-years of America’s declining patriotism, faith and economic prosperity told through the nostalgic lens of a Baby Boomer.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plans to restore water treatment plant need public support
Once upon a time, there was a helpful water treatment plant built in the middle of Missouri close to a legendary oak tree. Over the years, the building and its parts grew old. Even though there were people to clean the plant and try to keep it going, it became tired, had areas shut down, and simply worsened.
Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Third Ward council member Saturday
After a historic run-off election, Columbia’s newest city council member Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as the Third Ward council member in a special election Aug. 2, after April’s election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The...
Missouri Task Force 1 set to return from Kentucky deployment
Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The task force received its demobilization efforts Thursday morning and is on its way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from the Fire District.
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home
The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a "suspicious" person Tuesday night, according to a release. The police department was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and fled upon discovery."
Annie Ruth Taylor, Jan. 29, 1951 – Aug. 8, 2022
Annie Ruth Taylor, 71 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
MU hires former football player Lee as assistant AD for NIL
Missouri has hired former Tigers linebacker Brandon Lee as assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness, MU athletics announced in a news release Thursday. Lee will be responsible for working with “internal and external constituents to best support student-athletes in the NIL space,” per the release. He will lead MU’s NIL program, which will include education for Missouri athletes.
Kenneth Richard Pembleton, Dec. 3, 1956 — Aug. 9, 2022
Kenneth Richard Pembleton, 65, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, with the funeral service at noon at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Death notices for Aug. 10, 2022
Dorothy Brooks, 99, of Columbia died Aug. 9, 2022. There will be a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Annie Taylor, 71, of Columbia died Aug. 8, 2022. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1...
Columbia Regional Airport begins phase two of the new terminal project
The Columbia Regional Airport is moving forward with the second phase of construction as the new terminal is nearing completion. Plans for the second phase include repurposing the building that was previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station (AFSS), airport manager Mike Parks said Wednesday.
Missouri wide receiver Dove named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove was named on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced in a news release Tuesday. The award “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl...
