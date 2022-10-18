Reasonable Doubt: episode guide, trailer and everything we know about the Kerry Washington-produced drama

In Hollywood, Kerry Washington has become synonymous with riveting dramas. From her days as the brilliant and always impeccably dressed Oliva Pope on Scandal , to her brief time playing Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere , Washington has built a reputation for being a part of captivating stories that leave audiences glued to their screens. Viewers should expect no less of the new series Reasonable Doubt . Although the Emmy-nominated actress is not starring in the new project, she is on board as an executive producer and director.

Additionally, the drama is a part of the Onyx Collective, which Disney "designed to curate a slate of premium entertainment programming by creators of color and underrepresented voices." Just recently, the Onyx Collective documentary Aftershock proved to be quite the winner among viewers.

With Washington’s stamp of approval and Disney’s backing, the show already has the foundation of being a must-watch series.

Here’s everything we know about Reasonable Doubt season 1.

Reasonable Doubt season 1 episode guide

Reasonable Doubt season 1 debuted with two new episodes on Tuesday, September 27 on Hulu in the US. In the UK, the series premiered on Disney Plus. The rest of the season's episodes will be released weekly on the following Tuesdays. Episode 4 becomes available on October 11.

Below we've provided an episode guide for the season which we will update as the information becomes available.

Episode 1: "Can’t Knock the Hustle"

"Jax Stewart, a brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles, juggles work, family, friends and a complicated personal life while bucking the justice system every chance she gets as she’s faced with a potential high-profile client."

Episode 2: "Family Feud"

"Jax has to decide whether or not to take on a high-profile murder case for a client who rejected her services. Meanwhile, Jax and Lewis are still adjusting to their new situation as Damon reemerges into the outside world."

Episode 3: "99 Problems"

"As Brayden’s newly appointed defense attorney, Jax and the team dive in, gearing up for the preliminary hearing. Lewis and Jax come together to help Naima. Damon and Jax decide to be friends after she helps him with a problem."

Episode 4: "Guilty Until Proven Innocent"

"Jax and the team focus on jury selection. When Jax's dad comes into town, Jax turns to Lewis for help but finds relief from a new friend."

Episode 5: "So Ambitious"

"16 years earlier, we meet a bright-eyed Jax in her public defender days when she meets Damon for the first time."

What is Reasonable Doubt about?

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Reasonable Doubt season 1 (Image credit: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

Hulu describes the plot of Reasonable Doubt as the following:

"A sexy legal drama centered on a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles dealing with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case...all while trying to keep her shit together.

"In Reasonable Doubt , you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets."

Also, check out what executive producer Kerry Washington had to say about the show.

Reasonable Doubt season 1 cast

Leading the cast is Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as Jax Stewart. Stewart has previously been seen in Ballers as Candace, The Red Line as Tia and the Roots remake as Belle.

Joining Corinealdi in Reasonable Doubt are:

Reasonable Doubt season 1 trailer

On September 7, Hulu released the official trailer for Reasonable Doubt . We have to say, we aren’t sure what’s more intriguing. Jax’s love life or her legal cases.

Judging by the earlier teaser Hulu released, it looks like the main character Jax may mix business with pleasure, which is almost never a good sign in the world of television and film.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt is a Hulu Original series. Those hoping to watch it in the US need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Hulu offers both an ad-free and ad-supported subscription.

UK would-be viewers can watch the show on Disney Plus .