Staffing issues persist for Owatonna Public Schools, limiting after school care

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

An ongoing staffing shortage continues to plague many school districts throughout Minnesota and the nation, with Owatonna as no exception.

One of the programs most significantly impacted locally by the limited availability of staff has been the School Age Care (SAC) program.

Deb McDermott-Johnson, director of community education, said she and her team have been working diligently over the summer to attract new employees for the program. However, being able to be fully staffed to allow all four locations for SAC still is not possible at this time.

She said all four sites will be open for morning care, but only two of the four locations will be operational for after school care. These include Washington and Lincoln elementary schools.

“We’ve turned over a lot of rocks and made a lot of connections,” she said. “But we just were not able to attract folks, which is a bit of a disappointment for us.”

McDermott-Johnson said this level of staffing crisis has been prevalent the last two years, but was not as grand of an issue prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she isn’t sure exactly what is contributing to the lack of interested parties.

“Wages don’t seem to be the tipping point for our struggles in filling positions,” McDermott-Johnson said. “I think it’s more about the split shift and having to manage large groups of sleepy children in the morning and energetic ones in the afternoon.”

She believes by the start of the school year in just a few weeks, there will still be many open positions, but is remaining slightly optimistic that eventually they may attract enough staff to be able to open a third location after school. She unfortunately doubts all four will be fully operational again.

She went on to say it takes a special type of person to be able to work and excel in this type of environment, and there are many options for employment available in the Owatonna area. Chris Picha, director of human resources for the district, said in the Owatonna community there is a 1.6% unemployment rate with more than 2,000 job openings.

Over 40% of the nation’s small and rural school districts are struggling to adequately staff their schools and programs. While Owatonna is nearly fully staffed with teachers, meaning they aren’t having to discontinue any course offerings, other areas throughout the district are suffering.

The Owatonna district has been able to hire 42 teachers, six education assistants, nine paraprofessionals, a secretary, nurse and nutrition services person, there are still more than 40 openings.

The openings include six SAC positions, eight in facilities, two clerical, 10 in nutrition services, four education assistants, 11 paraprofessionals and one in special education and nursing.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Picha said. “The admin team is going to have to have a plan B and plan C, because I truly don’t believe we’ll get all of these filled by the start of school and we need to figure out how to serve our schools appropriately with so many open positions.”

Many retirees, substitute teachers and current staff have been recruited to assist when and where they can when it comes to SAC and other areas of the district.

During Monday’s School Board meeting, where all of the department heads throughout the district updated the board members on what is happening in their respective areas, School Board Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger asked Picha and McDermott-Johnson about their plans for recruitment or any potential incentive programs.

Picha said an incentive program has been in the talks and she has been looking into it, however, numbers and money are the biggest obstacles facing the implementation of such a program. McDermott-Johnson also mentioned that in a neighboring district, after an incentive program was introduced, many of the employees resigned their positions and re-applied elsewhere to gain the incentive.

“The best way to recruit is word-of-mouth,” McDermott-Johnson said. “We’ve sent out information and an invitation for referrals to all of our staff and families through email. It’s really heart-wrenching to see the struggles and lack of staff.”

NewsBreak
Education
Owatonna People's Press

