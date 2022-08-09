ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Firefighters, helicopters battle to contain Cuba fuel depot blaze

Helicopters and firefighters battled Tuesday to gain access to four tanks at a fuel depot that has been ablaze for days, hoping to deploy special foam to control the flames. Each of the eight tanks can hold up to 50 million liters of fuel -- three have collapsed while a fourth has been engulfed by flames.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Daily Mail

Tragedy as woman dies in a house fire as it's revealed emergency services were called to the home for a welfare check just hours earlier

A woman has died in hospital after she was pulled from a burning house just hours after police and paramedics had been there on a routine welfare check. About 2.15am on Tuesday neighbours of the couple - a 47-year-old woman and 65-year-old man - called police to the Home Hill Rd house in Ayr, near Townsville saying the owners had made strange comments.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Southboro home destroyed after fire started by lightning strike

SOUTHBORO -- A couple in Southboro is counting their blessings that they got out safely after a lightning strike turned their home into an inferno. The Southboro Fire Department said as a powerful wind storm came through the area Friday afternoon, a bolt of lightning struck the chimney of a home on Sears Road. Bill Depietri says his elderly parents made it out safely before the fire consumed their second floor."My parents were in the kitchen, and my father heard a loud bang. They knew there was a lightning storm going on outside. He walked out, saw a part of the chimney...
ACCIDENTS
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche Rushed To Hospital With Severe Burns Following Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche was involved in a horrifying car accident that left her with severe burns. The Everwood actress was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after her blue Mini Cooper crashed into an apartment complex garage and later burst into flames near Mar Vista in Los Angeles. The accident reportedly happened around noon on Friday, August 5. Residents who lived in the neighborhood attempted to help Heche after she barreled into the garage, but she allegedly put her car into reverse and drove away. She crashed into another home not long after the initial impact, this time causing a fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fish Fire
Trending on Reddit

theft and tent city

Last night i caught a guy run out of my garage with my lawnmower. He literally ran with it almost all the way to the homless camp before i almost caught up with him. He then ditched my lawn mower and ran into the tent city area. White t shirt, saggy old jeans, caucasion male. (All i could see, it was dark). [Yeah i know the description fits half the guys there) Got my lawn mower back and now fixing my garage door. Somehow they were able to open it. I really appreciate the fact people can put a tent up and claim unrented property. Then get a cooling tent which people that pay rent already cant afford cooling. The tent is supposedly getting fined per day for placing the tent there, however actually isnt paying any fines. HASNT BEEN REMOVED YET EVEN BEING PLACED THERE ILLEGALLY. If you have a dog which i do, and then walk by any nearby patch of grass/park, you will almost always find a damn syringe on the ground. Not only this but crime is fucking crazy in spokane all the sudden so walking my dog at night is no longer even an option. The fuck is going on spokane. These laws and rules are placed for a fucking reason. Why isnt more people pissed off about this? If you dont live near the area, of course you care very little. But this shit fucking sucks and i am so over it. Am i the only one that thinks this way? Yeah i want to help these people. But giving them free shit and placing them near business boarderline residential is the worst fucking thing to do. I cant even shop at the fred meyers grocery store without someone asking for a ciggerette. Its everydayyyyyyy and i know my neighbors feel the same way.from Mood-Zealousideal.
SPOKANE, WA
BBC

Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'

A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Montana Free Press

The story of fire retardant

A thick stream of red mist falling from an airplane is one of the most common and dramatic images of Montana’s wildfire season. But while the photos may seem self-explanatory, that red mist — also called long-term fire retardant — has its own complicated story and history.
MONTANA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

TikTok trending candle set fire to home and trapped family inside

A mum has warned others about the danger of candles after a candle her teenage daughter had seen on TikTok set the family home alight and trapped the family in the fire. Jerri Bosley was left trapped in her room as her daughter helped pull her 12-year-old son out of his upstairs window and climb down the roof of an extension amid the flames.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy