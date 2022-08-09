Last night i caught a guy run out of my garage with my lawnmower. He literally ran with it almost all the way to the homless camp before i almost caught up with him. He then ditched my lawn mower and ran into the tent city area. White t shirt, saggy old jeans, caucasion male. (All i could see, it was dark). [Yeah i know the description fits half the guys there) Got my lawn mower back and now fixing my garage door. Somehow they were able to open it. I really appreciate the fact people can put a tent up and claim unrented property. Then get a cooling tent which people that pay rent already cant afford cooling. The tent is supposedly getting fined per day for placing the tent there, however actually isnt paying any fines. HASNT BEEN REMOVED YET EVEN BEING PLACED THERE ILLEGALLY. If you have a dog which i do, and then walk by any nearby patch of grass/park, you will almost always find a damn syringe on the ground. Not only this but crime is fucking crazy in spokane all the sudden so walking my dog at night is no longer even an option. The fuck is going on spokane. These laws and rules are placed for a fucking reason. Why isnt more people pissed off about this? If you dont live near the area, of course you care very little. But this shit fucking sucks and i am so over it. Am i the only one that thinks this way? Yeah i want to help these people. But giving them free shit and placing them near business boarderline residential is the worst fucking thing to do. I cant even shop at the fred meyers grocery store without someone asking for a ciggerette. Its everydayyyyyyy and i know my neighbors feel the same way.from Mood-Zealousideal.

