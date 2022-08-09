Read full article on original website
Firefighters, helicopters battle to contain Cuba fuel depot blaze
Helicopters and firefighters battled Tuesday to gain access to four tanks at a fuel depot that has been ablaze for days, hoping to deploy special foam to control the flames. Each of the eight tanks can hold up to 50 million liters of fuel -- three have collapsed while a fourth has been engulfed by flames.
A Utah man arrested for starting a wildfire told authorities he was trying to burn a spider with a lighter
A 26-year-old man who was arrested for starting a wildfire told Utah authorities he had been attempting to kill a spider with a lighter when he started the blaze, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
Tennessee house catches fire, neighbors use trampoline to save occupants
Two men saved the occupants of their neighbors' home in Tennessee after a kitchen fire had pinned two people in the second story. Smoke was seen coming from the Chattanooga house on Thursday and several residents had made it out on their own, but two remained trapped in the home.
Amtrak train's deadly collision with dump truck in Missouri caused $4 million in damages, NTSB report says
The deadly collision last month between an Amtrak train with 282 people on board and a fully loaded dump truck in Missouri caused $4 million in damage, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday.
Tragedy as woman dies in a house fire as it's revealed emergency services were called to the home for a welfare check just hours earlier
A woman has died in hospital after she was pulled from a burning house just hours after police and paramedics had been there on a routine welfare check. About 2.15am on Tuesday neighbours of the couple - a 47-year-old woman and 65-year-old man - called police to the Home Hill Rd house in Ayr, near Townsville saying the owners had made strange comments.
17 firefighters missing, dozens of people hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
Cuban authorities say a fire caused by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility has injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing.
Southboro home destroyed after fire started by lightning strike
SOUTHBORO -- A couple in Southboro is counting their blessings that they got out safely after a lightning strike turned their home into an inferno. The Southboro Fire Department said as a powerful wind storm came through the area Friday afternoon, a bolt of lightning struck the chimney of a home on Sears Road. Bill Depietri says his elderly parents made it out safely before the fire consumed their second floor."My parents were in the kitchen, and my father heard a loud bang. They knew there was a lightning storm going on outside. He walked out, saw a part of the chimney...
Anne Heche Rushed To Hospital With Severe Burns Following Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche was involved in a horrifying car accident that left her with severe burns. The Everwood actress was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after her blue Mini Cooper crashed into an apartment complex garage and later burst into flames near Mar Vista in Los Angeles. The accident reportedly happened around noon on Friday, August 5. Residents who lived in the neighborhood attempted to help Heche after she barreled into the garage, but she allegedly put her car into reverse and drove away. She crashed into another home not long after the initial impact, this time causing a fire...
Man's body is found inside a shipping container after it burst into flames - as a crime scene is set up
A man has been found dead inside a shipping container after it burst into flames alongside a caravan in northern Queensland. A huge blaze broke out at an industrial property on Woolcox Street Service Road in Mount Louisa, Townsville, at about 10pm on Thursday with police and fire crews rushing to the scene.
Is It Really Legal To Install a Yellow Flashing Light on Your Truck’s Roof?
Have you been dreaming of an official-looking yellow light on the roof of your truck? Here is how to make it happen. The post Is It Really Legal To Install a Yellow Flashing Light on Your Truck’s Roof? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
The story of fire retardant
A thick stream of red mist falling from an airplane is one of the most common and dramatic images of Montana’s wildfire season. But while the photos may seem self-explanatory, that red mist — also called long-term fire retardant — has its own complicated story and history.
TikTok trending candle set fire to home and trapped family inside
A mum has warned others about the danger of candles after a candle her teenage daughter had seen on TikTok set the family home alight and trapped the family in the fire. Jerri Bosley was left trapped in her room as her daughter helped pull her 12-year-old son out of his upstairs window and climb down the roof of an extension amid the flames.
