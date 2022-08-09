Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
Sheridan Media
JCSD#1 Board Approves SCSD#3 Transportation Request
The Johnson County School Board has approved a request from Sheridan County School District #3 to continue operating a bus route in JCSD1 territory to pick up Buffalo-area students that attend Arvada-Clearmont School. During discussions by the board, JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that both districts in both communities have...
Sheridan Media
City Administrator Provided Details of Ambulance Service Proposals
Details of the respondents to the request for proposals for ambulance service for the City of Sheridan were presented at a City Council study session this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The request for proposals for EMS services for the City closed on July 29 and...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan City Council members: cost a priority in contract consideration
In May of 2022 the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance after City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract.
Sheridan Media
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Sheridan Media
Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Focuses on Education
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at their luncheon on August 10 at the Ramada Plaza presented a program titled Sheridan County’s Education System and How it Affects You. The focus was on how businesses and schools could work together to create an environment for students to learn about what is available after high school. It also gives businessmen an idea of how the schools teach students to be employable out of high school.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Approves Vacation, Retains Easement
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a petition to vacate a public right-of-way in the Downer Addition, but retain the utility easement within. County Engineer Ken Muller explained the situation and gave his recommendation to the county commission during their recent. meeting. According to the resolution, the vacated property is...
Sheridan Media
Letters of Support
The Sheridan City Council at a special meeting Monday night approved letters of support for the Hub on Smith to apply for two grants. One is a request in the amount of three-million through the State Lands and Investments Board for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction ARPA Grant for the Hub’s overall improvement project. The second letter of support is for the Hub’s application of a Health and Human Services Capital Improvement ARPA Grant in the amount of $500,000 through the Wyoming Department of Health for the roof replacement project. City Administrator Stu McRae.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Receives Requests For Living Snow Fences
Some areas in Sheridan County could soon be a bit greener and at the same time reduce the amount of white stuff on highways during the winter. The Sheridan County Conservation District has recently received two requests for living snow fences and the District has already submitted a notice of intent to the State Forestry Division.
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Board Approves New BOCHES Agreement
At their regular meeting Monday evening, the Board of Trustees for Johnson County School District #1 voted to accept a new agreement forming a new Board of Cooperative Higher Educational Services, or BOCHES. The new agreement is necessary to prepare for Gillette College breaking away from the Northern Wyoming Community...
Sheridan Media
TRVCC to Host Mayoral Forum Wednesday
The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Dayton Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will have both mayoral candidates for the Town of Dayton, Keith Reichert and Cliff Reed. Questions for the candidates will come from audience members in attendance. In a...
Sheridan Media
Program to be Held on Firearms That Influenced The Powder River Country
On Saturday, August 20, beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a day-long program titled Firearms that Influenced the Powder River Country held at Fort Phil Kearny and the Kearney Hall. The Sheridan Community Land Trust, in partnership with the Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site, the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council, Senior Center Accept Lease Agreement
The Buffalo City Council has approved a renewal of a lease agreement with the Buffalo Senior Center. During their recent meeting, the council discussed the terms of the lease for the city-owned building at the site, as explained by Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader. The lease is for a 40-year term...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021, for Unlawful Manufacture/ Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fomih Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY. Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated....
Sheridan Media
Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants
The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
county17.com
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
Sheridan Media
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
