Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Media

WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County

The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

JCSD#1 Board Approves SCSD#3 Transportation Request

The Johnson County School Board has approved a request from Sheridan County School District #3 to continue operating a bus route in JCSD1 territory to pick up Buffalo-area students that attend Arvada-Clearmont School. During discussions by the board, JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that both districts in both communities have...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

City Administrator Provided Details of Ambulance Service Proposals

Details of the respondents to the request for proposals for ambulance service for the City of Sheridan were presented at a City Council study session this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The request for proposals for EMS services for the City closed on July 29 and...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan City Council members: cost a priority in contract consideration

In May of 2022 the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance after City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Focuses on Education

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at their luncheon on August 10 at the Ramada Plaza presented a program titled Sheridan County’s Education System and How it Affects You. The focus was on how businesses and schools could work together to create an environment for students to learn about what is available after high school. It also gives businessmen an idea of how the schools teach students to be employable out of high school.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Approves Vacation, Retains Easement

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a petition to vacate a public right-of-way in the Downer Addition, but retain the utility easement within. County Engineer Ken Muller explained the situation and gave his recommendation to the county commission during their recent. meeting. According to the resolution, the vacated property is...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Letters of Support

Letters of Support

The Sheridan City Council at a special meeting Monday night approved letters of support for the Hub on Smith to apply for two grants. One is a request in the amount of three-million through the State Lands and Investments Board for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction ARPA Grant for the Hub’s overall improvement project. The second letter of support is for the Hub’s application of a Health and Human Services Capital Improvement ARPA Grant in the amount of $500,000 through the Wyoming Department of Health for the roof replacement project. City Administrator Stu McRae.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

JCSD1 Board Approves New BOCHES Agreement

At their regular meeting Monday evening, the Board of Trustees for Johnson County School District #1 voted to accept a new agreement forming a new Board of Cooperative Higher Educational Services, or BOCHES. The new agreement is necessary to prepare for Gillette College breaking away from the Northern Wyoming Community...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

TRVCC to Host Mayoral Forum Wednesday

The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Dayton Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will have both mayoral candidates for the Town of Dayton, Keith Reichert and Cliff Reed. Questions for the candidates will come from audience members in attendance. In a...
DAYTON, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council, Senior Center Accept Lease Agreement

The Buffalo City Council has approved a renewal of a lease agreement with the Buffalo Senior Center. During their recent meeting, the council discussed the terms of the lease for the city-owned building at the site, as explained by Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader. The lease is for a 40-year term...
BUFFALO, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021, for Unlawful Manufacture/ Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fomih Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY. Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated....
Sheridan Media

Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants

The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court

A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night

HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

