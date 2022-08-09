The Sheridan City Council at a special meeting Monday night approved letters of support for the Hub on Smith to apply for two grants. One is a request in the amount of three-million through the State Lands and Investments Board for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction ARPA Grant for the Hub’s overall improvement project. The second letter of support is for the Hub’s application of a Health and Human Services Capital Improvement ARPA Grant in the amount of $500,000 through the Wyoming Department of Health for the roof replacement project. City Administrator Stu McRae.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO