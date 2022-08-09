Read full article on original website
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
In case you hadn't noticed, the owners of Thistle and Mirth opened a new eatery this past May in downtown Pittsfield. It seems as though customers can't get enough of the newest spot. The newly opened spot is located at 137 North Street inside Crawford Square as Lulu's Tiny Grocery....
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
Recently one evening while trying to decide where to go for dinner with my soulmate Tonya and our granddaughter Isabelle, my mind wandered to where it usually goes when I'm thinking about restaurants that are no longer in Pittsfield. And I thought of a restaurant that I still miss to this day. Bonanza Steakhouse.
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
This may not seem like the sexiest fun fact in the world. But it is unique given the size of Pittsfield's tallest building. The city isn't exactly known for its skyscrapers as it certainly does not have any. However, its tallest building is most certainly over twice the size of its second tallest in height.
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
As someone that is new to the Berkshires and Pittsfield, to be more specific, one thing I happened to notice as I rolled into town is Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos. Why did this stand out? Because I LOVE burritos! This past weekend was my first since moving here and I was not about to go without experiencing Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos all week.
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. While Massachusetts public schools head back to school much later than other states (some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July) I remember feeling like September always came way too soon. I'm sure parents are always thrilled when that day arrives, but the kids, not so much.
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
After 25 years of fine dining under the steady ownership of Deborah Snow and Barbara White, the Blue Heron has officially changed hands with the sale of the business to the restaurant’s longtime chef and his business partner. Justin Mosher, who has worked at the Blue Heron for 14...
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires.
