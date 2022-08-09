Nikita Kahn on Her SkinCeuticals Obsession and the Melasma Peel and Cryotherapy Routine She Swears By

Click here to read the full article. I am one of nearly 32 million people in the United States who live with eczema, otherwise known as those blotchy, red, dry patches that typically flare-up in-between seasons or for no reason at all. Most of the Internet’s advice for treating it is relegated to the skincare realm; more specifically, the rich, creamy hydrators that soothe cracked skin and inflammation without causing even more damage. What we don’t talk about enough is the best makeup for eczema, which also has to be moisture-rich and non-irritating. In other words, I want to cover my...

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO