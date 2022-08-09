Sales tax cut features in Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty tax relief plan

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Sweeping cannabis industry reforms signed into law by Governor Baker
AUG. 11, 2022…..Nearly six years after voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana and almost four years since legal sales began, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the first major step of its kind by state government to bolster the nascent industry and tear down obstacles that its participants face. Baker...
5 takeaways from the secretary of state debate
Incumbent Bill Galvin had to dodge and defend against attacks from all sides. Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan sparred on issues like addressing racial voting gaps and implementing mail-in voting during a GBH debate Wednesday night. Moderated by “Greater Boston’s” Jim Braude, during the debate,...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker punctuates formal session’s end by signing clean energy bill
AUG. 11, 2022…..Gov. Charlie Baker was able to overcome his agita and on Thursday signed the Legislature’s compromise offshore wind and climate policy bill, but he aired “deep misgivings” with some parts of the law and the way the House and Senate addressed his suggestions. The...
mma.org
Gov. Baker sends public health bill back with amendment
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday sent a public health reform bill back to the Legislature unsigned with an amendment. The proposed amendment to H. 5104 — legislation also known as SAPHE 2.0 — would allow municipalities to opt in to foundational standards to be developed by the Department of Public Health. By opting in, municipalities would be eligible to receive funding appropriated to the DPH for the implementation of the foundational standards for boards of public health, as determined by the remainder of the legislation.
WBUR
Report warns Massachusetts could lose competitive edge with rise of remote work
Massachusetts has been an expensive state for a long time. But the consequences of being a place where residents have to pay more for things like housing, utilities and child care are becoming more severe. According to census data, more than 46,000 people emigrated out of Massachusetts between 2020 and...
WCVB
Gov. Charlie Baker signs bill that legalizes sports betting in Massachusetts
BOSTON — A bill that legalizes sports gambling in Massachusetts has been signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker. Baker's office announced Wednesday that the governor signed the sports betting legislation and took action on 17 other bills. "Our administration first filed legislation to legalize sports wagering in the...
WCVB
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate ahead of primary election
BOSTON — Three Democrats running for the chance to face a lone Republican in the November election met on the debate stage Wednesday. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe.
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
localsyr.com
Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
Sports betting in Massachusetts: Gov. Baker offers support for substance of bill, but is ‘working through the details’
Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday afternoon that he “conceptually” supports legislation legalizing sports wagering in Massachusetts days before a deadline to act on a bill that has sat on his desk for the last week. Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise sports betting bill last week, and Baker...
msonewsports.com
Podcast- GOP Candidate for Governor Geoff Diehl on North Shore – Details His Vision for Massachusetts – Links – Photos
Diehl has published his “Blueprint for Massachusetts” that details his position on many key issues facing the state. Click Here. MSONEWSPORTS will be conducting additional candidate interviews prior to the September 6th primary election. South Dakota Governor will be campaigning with Geoff Diehl this week in Massachusetts.
State finalizes multi-family housing rules
State officials this week released the final set of multi-family zoning rules that half of all municipalities in Massachusetts will soon have to meet if they want to preserve their access to important sources of state funding.
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022
Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
