ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Jarchow, Toney vie for chance to taken on Wisconsin AG Kaul

By By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A testy race between the Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went to voters Tuesday.

Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney were the leading candidates in a race that hasn't drawn as much attention as Wisconsin's governor and Senate races, but carries big stakes. Unseating Kaul would put the GOP in position to sink his lawsuit against the state's abortion ban or investigate former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Jarchow, who represented Polk County in the Assembly from 2015 to 2019, has carved out the more conservative persona. Since leaving the Legislature, he's started an online news hub for conservatives, criticized transgender athletes and blamed Democrats including President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers for rising inflation.

He tweeted support in March for Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and wounded a third during a police brutality protest in Kenosha in 2020. A jury found Rittenhouse acted in self-defense last year.

Toney, the Fond du Lac County prosecutor, has played up his courtroom experience while noting that Jarchow has never tried a criminal case. Toney's campaign was likely hurt when he charged several people with violating Evers' stay-at-home order in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservatives and others who saw Evers' order as an affront to freedom, and Toney's rivals attacked him on the issue. He later dropped the charges.

Toney moved aggressively on election fraud charges in February against five people accused of illegally using post office boxes as their voter registration address.

Jarchow had raised nearly five times as much money as Toney by midsummer.

Also in the GOP field was Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller. Mueller sued in 2020 to decertify Biden's victory in Wisconsin and has said she would use the attorney general's office to investigate allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Adam Jarchow
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
281
Followers
3K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy