The Democratic Party would like nothing more than violence they can attribute to Trump and Republicans. They could really use the distraction. From the Jan 6 production to the raid of Trump's home, to the very public arrest of him (you can count on it), it has all been staged for maximum affect. It will peak in the coming months and the media is drooling over rioters wearing MAGA hats. Don't be fooled. Vote
Dc is in violation of 5he constitution and the law regarding a search and seizure warrant! Is there anyone in DC that is honest and loves America ?
It’s only ok if is Democrats committed violence!!! …….. we the people will vote in November!!! That is our best protest!!!
Related
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain
RELATED PEOPLE
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
IN THIS ARTICLE
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
A Secret Service agent assigned to Biden's Middle East trip was detained and sent home. Reports say he assaulted a woman in Israel.
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
FBI analyst who labeled Hunter Biden evidence 'disinfo' linked to next Durham case
Obama's former doctor says White House avoiding press scrutiny of Biden's health
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 54