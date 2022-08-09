MIAMI - J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 for their sixth straight victory Tuesday night.Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who have lost eight of 10. The game was delayed 32 minutes at the start by rain and again for 28 minutes with one out...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO