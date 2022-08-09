ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade

The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22

Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Colorado's C.J. Cron resting on Thursday

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron will sit on the bench after Elehuris Montero was shifted to first base, Charlie Blackmon was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field, Yonathan Daza was moved to center, and Sam Hilliard was positioned in left.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cubs Recall Alfonso Rivas for Field of Dreams Game

With the Field of Dreams game set to take place on Thursday evening, both teams are allowed to recall a 27th man for the event. The Chicago Cubs selected first baseman Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to serve as their 27th man. Rivas was sent down to Triple-A on July...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Marlins fall against Phillies 4-1

MIAMI - J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 for their sixth straight victory Tuesday night.Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who have lost eight of 10. The game was delayed 32 minutes at the start by rain and again for 28 minutes with one out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

