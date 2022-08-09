Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade
The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22
Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
numberfire.com
Colorado's C.J. Cron resting on Thursday
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron will sit on the bench after Elehuris Montero was shifted to first base, Charlie Blackmon was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field, Yonathan Daza was moved to center, and Sam Hilliard was positioned in left.
Yardbarker
Cubs Recall Alfonso Rivas for Field of Dreams Game
With the Field of Dreams game set to take place on Thursday evening, both teams are allowed to recall a 27th man for the event. The Chicago Cubs selected first baseman Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to serve as their 27th man. Rivas was sent down to Triple-A on July...
NBC Sports
Padres vs Nationals live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. San...
RELATED PEOPLE
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball will pay homage to two of its oldest franchises as the Cincinnati Reds meet the Chicago Cubs in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. The second edition of the spectacle will air at 7 p.m. EDT on Fox. Last...
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber has mild calf strain; status vs. New York Mets unclear
PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was pulled from Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins with a mild right calf strain leaving his status for Friday's series opener against the New York Mets in question. Schwarber exited after earning a walk with two outs in the fifth inning. He was...
Tom Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts knows the product that he and his front office have put on the field in 2022 isn’t up to par, as the club sits at 45-65 entering play Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marlins fall against Phillies 4-1
MIAMI - J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 for their sixth straight victory Tuesday night.Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who have lost eight of 10. The game was delayed 32 minutes at the start by rain and again for 28 minutes with one out...
Comments / 0