golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith reacts to reports he's signed $100m LIV Golf deal

Cameron Smith says any news about his future will come from "Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy" when pressed about reports he has signed a lucrative contract worth $100m with LIV Golf. Smith, 28, the 150th Open champion, the winner of The Players and current second best player in the...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
ESPN

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Cameron Smith Addresses LIV Golf Rumors

Cameron Smith is reportedly the latest golf star slated to join LIV Golf. The Telegraph's Tom Morgan reported that this year's British Open champion has signed a deal worth at least $100 million. Smith will first compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, his first event since his Open triumph....
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
GOLF
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MEMPHIS, TN

