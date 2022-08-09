The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO