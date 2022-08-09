Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting Of Beresford Lewis & Clark Tower Is One Step Closer To Water In Sheldon, Hull, Sioux Center
Beresford, South Dakota — We’re one step closer to having Lewis & Clark water in Sheldon, Hull, and Sioux Center. The ribbon was cut on Wednesday for the tower supplying this area, located in Beresford, South Dakota. The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is to bring Missouri...
Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan
Woodbury County — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive. He led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed asking supervisors to change the ordinance.
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
Are You Ready To Rally In The (Rock) Valley?
Rock Valley, Iowa — Events for the next area town festival are ramping up, with more activities each day for Rally in the Valley — Rock Valley’s annual summer celebration. This Wednesday, there will be Crazy Days at the merchants, a farmers market, food trucks, and the...
Charlene DeGooyer
Charlene DeGooyer, age 77, of Rock Rapids, Iowa died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, IA. The funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 13th at the United Methodist Church of Rock Rapids, IA, with Pastor Travis Remme officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be Friday, August 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with the family present at Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids.
Ocheyedan To Celebrate Days Of Olde This Weekend
Ocheyedan, Iowa — All roads lead to Ocheyedan this weekend for their annual Days of Olde celebration. Those who organize the fun tell us there will be several activities and something for everyone. The festivities start out this Friday evening with carnival games, a co-ed volleyball tournament, steak night at the Corner Club, a bake sale, food vendors, and a movie in the park.
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
Little Rock Man Arrested On Warrant, Plus Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges
UPDATE: Little Rock, Iowa — We now have more information on the arrest of a Little Rock man on drug charges. According to a criminal complaint filed by Lyon County authorities with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 41-year-old Anton Alsip of Little Rock was stopped on Monday evening, August 8th. It says he was taken into custody on an active warrant for his arrest. During a search of his person, Alsip was found to have a “dime baggie” in his right pants pocket. The deputy writing the report indicates that inside the dime baggie was a crystalline rock and residue consistent with that of methamphetamine. The deputy says the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. He says Alsip also was found to be in possession of a pipe with burnt residue consistent with that used to smoke methamphetamine, and in his sweatshirt pocket was a case containing a dugout with a green leafy substance consistent with that of marijuana along with a pipe with burnt residue consistent with that of burnt marijuana. The green leafy substance field tested positive for marijuana. Alsip has at least four previous convictions (two in Lyon County and two in Osceola County), making the meth charge a felony.
Gladys Buren
Gladys Buren, age 106 of Lake Park, formerly of Sanborn, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24th at the Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.; family will be present at that time. A private family Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., following the visitation, at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn.
Jamestown Favorite In Preseason GPAC Volleyball Poll
(Sioux City, Iowa) – The University of Jamestown tallied 115 points and was picked first in the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Jimmies garnered six of the twelve first place votes. Midland, was picked second in the poll with 111 points and...
Kansas Man Faces Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges After Arrest At Casino
Larchwood, Iowa — A Kansas man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot near Larchwood late on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies arrested 42-year-old William Versailles of Oberlin, Kansas. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court, the deputy made contact with Versailles as he entered his vehicle. The deputy says Versailles had drug paraphernalia in plain view and within his control. A strong odor of a controlled substance was also detected coming from his vehicle, says the deputy. He says that a search of Versailles’s vehicle revealed additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, and that multiple devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine were found. A total of approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine was found between two bags and approximately 38 grams of marijuana was found between six bags and one plastic container.
Sheldon Turf Project Nearing Completion
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s almost time to play some football — and some soccer. The artificial turf project at Sheldon High School is nearing completion. Sheldon High School Activities Director Eric Maassen gives us an update. We asked him to give us a timeframe for completion of...
