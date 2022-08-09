HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. The fire had already burned more than 15 square miles as of Thursday. Strong winds have been recorded across the area, some in excess of 30 mph. Big Island county officials say the fire is now burning on state land and is about a mile away from Highway 190.

HAWAII STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO