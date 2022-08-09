Read full article on original website
KEYT
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. The governor said Thursday that “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation. A FEMA spokesman says the agency “will get this right.” He says officials are meeting with residents to help with applications and documentation submissions.
KEYT
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn’t identify the person or provide details. On Thursday, the governor criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in the flood-ravaged Appalachian region. FEMA Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards says the agency is working to “reduce barriers and cut red tape.” He says FEMA personnel will stay as long as it takes to help Kentuckians recover.
KEYT
Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors. The 1990 federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return Native American remains and cultural items to lineal descendants, Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.
KEYT
Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has revoked house arrest for the man who authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but only grazed his head. Thursday’s decision by a circuit judge requires Curtis “Eddie” Smith to await trial in jail on a second set of charges linked to Murdaugh. Both men are charged with running a drug and $2.4 million money laundering ring. Smith was taken to the Richland County jail — the same place where Murdaugh is awaiting trail without bail on two murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son.
KEYT
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Florida prosecutors have announced a second-degree murder charge against social media model Courtney Clenney in the fatal stabbing last April of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge Thursday against Clenney, a 26-year-old model who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on online platforms. She was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and authorities are seeking her extradition to Florida. Prosecutors have characterized Christian Obumseli’s death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous” relationship that began in 2020. According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing her boyfriend but said she acted in self defense.
KEYT
Monday hearing set for 2 ex-cops in George Floyd’s killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday on the “status of plea negotiations” for the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd. The hearing comes after the judge’s window for accepting any deal appears to have closed. Judge Peter Cahill previously that he would not accept plea deals past a 15-day window after the former officers’ sentencing in federal court on separate charges. Those sentences for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng came down July 27. The Minnesota attorney general’s office had no comment on the nature of Monday’s hearing. Attorneys for the former officers did not immediately return phone messages.
KEYT
Army identifies 2 soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — The Army has identified two soldiers who were killed during training in the mountains of north Georgia. A statement from Fort Benning said 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died Tuesday after a tree fell on them during inclement weather. Three other soldiers were taken to a hospital with injuries. The fatal incident occurred at Yonah Mountain, where the soldiers were taking part in the Army’s grueling Ranger School. The two-month course tests soldiers’ abilities to overcome fatigue, hunger and stress in rugged environments. Army officials said Fitzgibbon was a West Point graduate commissioned in 2021. He was assigned to a training unit at Fort Benning. Taber was a special forces medical sergeant assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
KEYT
A slight warmup begins Thursday with heat remaining through the weekend
Temperatures Thursday are warming just a tad, making for a warm August day. The coast will be pleasant in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to upper 90s. We may even reach 100 degrees in a couple of interior cities. Over the next few days,...
KEYT
Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island
HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. The fire had already burned more than 15 square miles as of Thursday. Strong winds have been recorded across the area, some in excess of 30 mph. Big Island county officials say the fire is now burning on state land and is about a mile away from Highway 190.
