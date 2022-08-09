ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Congressional District 1

(FOX 9) - Minnesotans living in the First Congressional District had a bit of a confusing ballot this year. That's because voters in southern Minnesota are voting in a primary to determine the November matchup for the First Congressional District's next two-year term, and also a Special Election to choose who will finish out late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, which ends in January.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Primary election day in Minnesota

Despite lower expected turnouts than previous years, Minnesota’s primary elections still offer intrigue in several elections happening throughout the state today. FOX 9 reporters Theo Keith, Paul Blume and Courtney Godfrey have the latest.
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
MINNESOTA STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Michels wins governor's race

MILWAUKEE - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed...
WISCONSIN STATE
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney

(FOX 9) - The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman. This is the first time the seat has been open in 24 years, and it's been quite a competitive race — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota nurses announce strike authorization vote over staffing

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday they will hold a strike authorization vote with 15,000 nurses in the metro and Duluth after failing to reach an agreement for new contracts and putting "patients before profit." Nurses are fighting for new contracts to "hold healthcare executives accountable" and...
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
WILLMAR, MN

