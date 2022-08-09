Read full article on original website
Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
Minnesota Primary Election results: Congressional District 1
(FOX 9) - Minnesotans living in the First Congressional District had a bit of a confusing ballot this year. That's because voters in southern Minnesota are voting in a primary to determine the November matchup for the First Congressional District's next two-year term, and also a Special Election to choose who will finish out late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, which ends in January.
Small but mighty showing for anti-establishment GOP candidates in Minnesota primary
Three conservative Republican Senate candidates and a handful of House candidates beat out their more centrist GOP rivals on Tuesday in a primary in which the anti-establishment wing of the party looked to make a mark. That anti-establishment wing — often backed by the far-right Action 4 Liberty or libertarian-leaning...
Double election held in congressional district
Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District are deciding who to replace longtime incumbent Jim Hagedorn after his death. FOX 9 continues to follow the results throughout the night.
Primary election day in Minnesota
Despite lower expected turnouts than previous years, Minnesota’s primary elections still offer intrigue in several elections happening throughout the state today. FOX 9 reporters Theo Keith, Paul Blume and Courtney Godfrey have the latest.
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Michels wins governor's race
MILWAUKEE - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed...
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map in this story will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney
(FOX 9) - The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman. This is the first time the seat has been open in 24 years, and it's been quite a competitive race — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
Walz: State will keep police reinforcements in Minneapolis 'as long as it's necessary'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help the city's depleted police department curb violent crime, a move his Republican challenger said came too late. "We’ve never seen this number of them used before nor this length of time,...
Federal regulators cancel LTD rural broadband funding, leaving Minnesota buildout in limbo
Federal regulators have quashed LTD Broadband's controversial efforts to become a major provider of rural broadband in Minnesota and several other states, leaving the buildout program in limbo. LTD, which had won $311 million in federal subsidies to deploy broadband in Minnesota alone, "is not reasonably capable of complying" with...
Minnesota nurses announce strike authorization vote over staffing
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday they will hold a strike authorization vote with 15,000 nurses in the metro and Duluth after failing to reach an agreement for new contracts and putting "patients before profit." Nurses are fighting for new contracts to "hold healthcare executives accountable" and...
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
