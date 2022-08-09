Read full article on original website
Inhabitat.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway shuts down due to monsoons
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California is scheduled to reopen on Monday after the facility was shut down by a heavy storm, leaving over 200 people stranded. Officials have said that they will be carrying out extra cleanup efforts, pushing the reopening date to Monday contrary to the expectations of the public.
KESQ
Wednesday: Brief break in the humidity
Plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley today with the clouds and storms staying to the east. A Flood Watch remains in effect for San Bernardino County until midnight. A Heat Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire beginning at noon on Thursday. Moisture will begin to move back...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Heat advisory is declared for Fontana on Aug. 11
A heat advisory has been declared for Fontana as the temperature gets close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Aug. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding
N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding. At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open. Earlier today, rain caused The post N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center
Desert Hot Springs Police Department is gearing up to open a brand new dispatch center – the first addition to its expanded public safety campus. DHSPD Communications Manager June Casey gave News Channel 3 an exclusive first look inside the center, calling it a critical communication hub that will streamline the community's public safety. For The post FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Overturned Box Truck Caused A Traffic Jam Thursday Morning On I-15
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A box truck were involved in a crash that delayed traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the solo vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 6:04am, Thursday August 11, 2022. The crash was located on southbound Interstate 15 about a mile before Main Street exit. The vehicle landing on it’s side in the ditch on right shoulder of freeway. From reports the box truck was carrying 30,000 pounds of dry wall. They had to use Amargosa Road to off load the dry wall so they could upright the truck.
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day Trip
Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California is roughly the size of Rhode Island and encompasses 800,000 acres. This national park is a great place to spend a day of your vacation exploring.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
US News and World Report
The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California
Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Lopez Killed in Traffic Accident near Jerry Eaves Park [Rialto, CA]
Vehicle Collision near Jerry Eaves Park Left One Person Dead. According to initial reports, the incident took place around 1:52 p.m. at 1485 N. Ayala Drive near Jerry Eaves Park, August 6th. According to the CHP, they arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. However, the main events...
Government Technology
Analyzing Water Line Leaks, Jurupa Community Services District
The Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) provides water and sewer services to the southern California city of Eastvale and portions of the nearby city of Jurupa Valley. JCSD uses geographic information system (GIS) software to predict leaks and potential replacement costs for polyethylene water service lines used during the construction of some Eastvale housing developments several decades ago.
Palm Springs’ $8.6M Downtown Park incomplete after contractor ‘abandons’ project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of the new taxpayer-funded park – but 9 months later, city documents show the The post Palm Springs’ $8.6M Downtown Park incomplete after contractor ‘abandons’ project appeared first on KESQ.
Eater
Inside LA’s New Workshop Kitchen & Bar, the Modernist Dinner Hit Direct From Palm Springs
As of Friday, August 12, dinner at Workshop Kitchen & Bar will no longer require a two-hour-and-change trek out to Palm Springs: third-generation Angeleno Michael Beckman and his business partner Joe Mourani have brought the popular desert destination restaurant’s signature stark design and market-driven, French-inflected fare to busy La Brea — and it’s opening this week.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Negotiations Continue for Southern California Water Districts Amid Drought
The drought continues to grip the west with no signs of letting up. One of the hardest hit places is the Colorado River, which serves about 40 million people, including right here in the Coachella Valley. But action is being taken. “We’re here to highlight with renewed sense of urgency,”...
