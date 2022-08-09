Read full article on original website
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reacts to WVU’s first scrimmage of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia held its first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday. The Mountaineers are just 21 days away from playing their season opener. The scrimmage was also WVU’s first performance in Milan Puskar Stadium this fall. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from...
From Ghana to West Virginia, Kpogba is ready to roll
Lee Kpogba will be the centerpiece of WVU’s defense this fall, and he has had quite the road to get to that point. His story in football is somewhat commonplace in this era of college athletics — start with a Division I program, move on, to another program and land at another home. Kpogba’s story before football, however, is much more unique.
A new season brings a new perspective for Sam James
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sam James is one of the most veteran players on the WVU football roster. He’s one of just eight current Mountaineers who predate the Neal Brown era. “I’m just being faithful…faithful to the state. Not many of us left,” James said on Wednesday.
Program-best 14 WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU’s 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program history, besting the...
Single-match tickets, scarf package now available
Single-match tickets for the West Virginia University men’s and women’s soccer 2022 home season are now available. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 17 regular-season men’s and women’s soccer matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are general admission. When purchasing in...
WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way
Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
Back-to-school nutrition can be easy and fun
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) First of all, the old saying is true—breakfast is the most important meal of the day. “It does exactly that—it breaks the fast,” said Jill Spangler, director of nutrition services at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. “You haven’t had anything to eat all night.”
WVU offering addiction nursing care courses for patients with substance use disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Through two West Virginia University School of Nursing continuing professional development courses, nurses and other healthcare providers in the state can better understand the needs of patients with substance use disorder (SUD) and how to best treat them. Addiction Nursing Care features two courses —...
Country music icon Slim Lehart and Jamboree stars strum away at least one more time
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-We’ve watched this man become a music legend in the valley, and now ‘The Wheeling Cat’ is strumming away at least one more time. “We’re friends, and we worked together a lot of times. It’s really great.”. Slim Lehart, Country Music legend.
