The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
‘The Gray Man’ closing in on Netflix’s all-time Top 5
It may not have been because of the reviews, but we all knew that reviews never had anything to do with the special sauce for streaming success anyway; indeed, The Gray Man, the latest action thriller from the Russo brothers, has continued its ascent up the Netflix ladder, currently sitting at the sixth most viewed Netflix movie within the first 28 days of its release, right above The Unforgivable and just below fellow Russo action flick Extraction.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
HBO Max Is Losing a Bunch of Movies on Sunday Night
The arrival of a new month always brings both good and bad news to streaming services like HBO Max. On one hand, the first day of every month usually means a bunch of new movies and shows are added to the streamer's lineup. On the other hand, the last day of a given month also sees those same services lose a ton of films. The changing of a month usually brings an overhaul to the roster, and HBO Max will be undergoing that exact transformation as July turns to August.
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
Box Office: Lionsgate’s Action-Thriller ‘Fall’ and A24’s ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Hope to Benefit From Utter Lack of New Blockbusters
Click here to read the full article. After a pretty successful summer season, it’s officially the dog days at the domestic box office. Without a major studio movie on the horizon, theater operators are banking on a smattering of smaller, lower-budgeted horror stories, comedies and dramas to take advantage of the lull in blockbusters. Basically, the next few weeks will cater to the rare ticket buyers who have been dying to return to the movies, but aren’t fans of comic book adventures or action tentpoles. This weekend will be particularly quiet with Lionsgate’s action-thriller “Fall” and A24’s satirical slasher “Bodies Bodies Bodies”...
‘Stranger Things’ shippers pushing for a new season 5 romance
Combined with the jaw-dropping intensity and gripping narrative, Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things is unequivocally known for its multitude of scintillating characters that keep fans strongly invested — especially when the writers decide to make certain characters an appealing romantic couple. And while couples like Mike and Eleven and Steve and Nancy have stolen the spotlight in the past, the heart-thumping fan base has shifted their direction to a new shippable couple.
Jurassic World Dominion Blu-ray Release Will Feature 14 Minutes of Additional Footage
Jurassic World: Dominion is already a hefty 2 hours and 26 minutes, but a new extended release will bring the total runtime up to a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. Universal has announced that the Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical release, as well as a new digital version, will come with 14 extra minutes of previously unreleased footage.
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
'Mike' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Mike" is the upcoming drama series streaming on Hulu and Disney+ about boxing champion Mike Tyson.
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Ethan Coen’s First Solo Movie
Ethan Coen has found the leads for what will be the Coen brother’s first film project as a solo director, casting Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps. Coen wrote...
