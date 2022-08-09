ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming

As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’

Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
John Dee
‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings

What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.
Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media. Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.
Fans debate which version of Bane is better

After The Joker, there’s no more iconic Batman villain than Bane. He did, after all, manage to break Batman’s back at one point. Over on the subreddit r/DC_Cinematic, Batman fans weighed in on “Which Bane is better,” a question posed by user drmervann, who gave readers three iterations from which to choose: Jeep Swenson from Batman & Robin, Shane West from Gotham, and, probably the most famous, Tom Hardy from The Dark Knight Rises.
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews

A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
Fans sound off on the overlooked IPs that could be potential Hollywood goldmines

It’s become a running joke at this point to say that there are hardly any movies, TV shows, or properties in general that are safe from being recycled, reinvented, remade, or rebooted by the Hollywood machine, but fans have started sounding off on the overlooked or unloved IP that could turn out to be a potential goldmine.
Every ‘I Am Groot’ short ranked by cuteness

The newest project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the shortest one yet, with I Am Groot dropping on Disney Plus. I Am Groot is a series of animated shorts, recently revealed to be canon by Marvel, although James Gunn does not quite agree. The shorts follow everyone’s favorite member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot.
10 best Apple TV+ original movie, ranked

Apple TV+ first launched back in 2019, but has quickly made a name for themselves in the constantly growing streaming landscape. Of course, this was no spunky upstart. Apple TV+ is a company with insanely deep pockets and, over their three years of existence, they’ve shown a willingness to invest heavily in their film production. What’s perhaps most impressive is the wide-range of films, both fiction and non-fiction, they’ve produced over that time. Not content to stay in one lane, they’ve released everything from deep animated folktales to feel-good indie dramas with pretty successful results. We ranked the 10 best movies Apple TV+ has released, from worst to best.
MOVIES
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents

Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Hilarious and Beloved’ Comedian Teddy Ray Dies at 32

Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32, sparking an outpouring of tributes on social media. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death late Friday, without providing further details on his cause of death. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,” the network wrote in a statement on Twitter. The Los Angeles-born star had most recently appeared in “Pause With Sam Jay” on HBO, and he was also a writer and actor on the comedy “How to Be Broke.” Ray also regularly performed at comedy clubs and appeared in viral sketches on YouTube. His death came shortly after his birthday, and just a few weeks after he paid tribute to fellow comedian Jak Knight on Instagram, writing “Love you 4ever” after Knight died in L.A.Read it at Deadline
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film

After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
10 shows to watch after you’ve binged ‘The Sandman’

It’s barely been a week since The Sandman was released on Netflix, but the fantasy drama continues to make strides. The comic book adaptation had been stuck in development Hell for several years, but its rapid success made it worth the wait. Starring Tom Sturridge as the protagonist, Dream,...
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why ‘Kraven the Hunter’ stands out from the pack

Any comic book adaptation being crafted by Sony is guaranteed to be viewed with a mix of skepticism and suspicion, especially following the Morbius debacle that saw the film hacked apart in post-production and become an ironic internet sensation before bombing twice in theaters, so Kraven the Hunter has a lot of work to do in order to win over the doubters.
