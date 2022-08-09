ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati

AJ Green is now entering his Year 2 with the Arizona Cardinals but his NFL career will forever be associated first with the Cincinnati Bengals for a lot of people. Green is about to get a feel again of how it’s like to be in Cincy this coming Friday, with the Cardinals scheduled to play […] The post ‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Berea, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Achilles#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FOX Sports

Jimmy Johnson assesses Trey Lance, Tua Tagovailoa training camp performances | THE HERD

Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest in NFL news. Jimmy tells Colin what his expectations are for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami with the Dolphins. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle on the field and Josh McDaniels on the staff, Jimmy thinks Miami has some real talent and a chance to improve on their record last season. The two also discuss Trey Lance and reports of the quarterback struggling with inaccurate passing coming out of the San Francisco 49ers camp.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
FOX Sports

Who will be the best freshman in college football this season?

The college football season is nearly upon us — and with that several highly touted freshman are ready to have an early impact. Which youngster will most turn the tide for their program in their first collegiate action?. Let's dive into the candidates. Travis Hunter, DB, Jackson State. Hunter...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player

Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Browns look to Jimmy G amidst Deshaun Watson uncertainty | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Per Mary Cabot, sports writer who has extensively covered the Browns, Cleveland will consider acquiring San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson extends upon appeal. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes decide whether Jimmy G would be a good fit in Cleveland should the trade happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons among five most important Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were the NFC East champions last season but fell in the wild-card round to the San Francisco 49ers. After losing a few key contributors to last year's team that posted a 12-5 regular-season record, Dallas faces even more pressure to make a deep postseason run. So, who...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy