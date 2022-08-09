Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati
AJ Green is now entering his Year 2 with the Arizona Cardinals but his NFL career will forever be associated first with the Cincinnati Bengals for a lot of people. Green is about to get a feel again of how it’s like to be in Cincy this coming Friday, with the Cardinals scheduled to play […] The post ‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson's behavior was 'egregious' and 'predatory'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league feels Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face harsher punishment for his "egregious" and "predatory" behavior.
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Steelers waive veteran linebacker following another injury setback during training camp
In a surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, a former sixth-round pick who was entering his fourth season with the club. Gilbert has missed the past several practices after sustaining a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off...
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Johnson assesses Trey Lance, Tua Tagovailoa training camp performances | THE HERD
Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest in NFL news. Jimmy tells Colin what his expectations are for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami with the Dolphins. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle on the field and Josh McDaniels on the staff, Jimmy thinks Miami has some real talent and a chance to improve on their record last season. The two also discuss Trey Lance and reports of the quarterback struggling with inaccurate passing coming out of the San Francisco 49ers camp.
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
FOX Sports
Who will be the best freshman in college football this season?
The college football season is nearly upon us — and with that several highly touted freshman are ready to have an early impact. Which youngster will most turn the tide for their program in their first collegiate action?. Let's dive into the candidates. Travis Hunter, DB, Jackson State. Hunter...
FOX Sports
Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player
Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
FOX Sports
Browns look to Jimmy G amidst Deshaun Watson uncertainty | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Per Mary Cabot, sports writer who has extensively covered the Browns, Cleveland will consider acquiring San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson extends upon appeal. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes decide whether Jimmy G would be a good fit in Cleveland should the trade happen.
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons among five most important Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were the NFC East champions last season but fell in the wild-card round to the San Francisco 49ers. After losing a few key contributors to last year's team that posted a 12-5 regular-season record, Dallas faces even more pressure to make a deep postseason run. So, who...
FOX Sports
Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).
