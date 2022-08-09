ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
coloradopols.com

KBB Fails Again: Last Thing Republicans Need Is “Party Unity”

As Colorado Newsline’s Sara Wilson reports, yesterday most of the upper slate of Colorado Republican candidates up for election this November came together for a rally to showcase their united front going into the 2022 midterm elections–a redux of the original much-maligned “Commitment to Colorado” rally one year ago organized by Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown at a Denver gas station.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Utah Society
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
Boston

5 takeaways from a fiery state auditor’s debate

Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on a number of issues. Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on issues such as transgender rights and non-disclosure agreements in government sexual harassment cases during a contentious debate between the candidates for Massachusetts state auditor.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Deseret News

Why America needs Pioneer Day this year more than ever

Imagine, for a moment, that you are riding toward a small town in 19th-century Utah. Don’t think of Salt Lake City, the “bustling” city of 20,000; imagine, instead, a quaint community like Brigham City or Eden or Ephraim. Within a few miles of town, the landscape around you transforms from a dusty brown to a faded green: fields of alfalfa and sugar beet open to your left and right, speckled with orchards of cherry and peach and apple. But as homes and shops appear in your view, your eye gravitates toward rows and rows of Lombardy poplars – “Mormon trees,” as acclaimed novelist and historian Wallace Stegner called them, the surefire markers of a Latter-day Saint community.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

See 25 of our favorite photos from the 1997 sesquicentennial pioneer trek reenactment

Twenty-five years ago marked the 150th anniversary of the vanguard company of Latter-day Saint pioneers entering Salt Lake Valley. Sesquicentennial events included a 1,070-mile, 93-day reenactment of the wagon trip across the Plains, leaving from Winter Quarters, now a part of Omaha, Nebraska, on April 21, 1997. Wagons followed the 1847 pioneer trail, as much as possible, through Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah.
OMAHA, NE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy