Kourtney Kardashian Says This Body Oil Is The Key to Looking Good Naked—Here’s How to Get It For $21

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

There’s something about hopping out of the shower that makes me feel so rejuvenated and relaxed. Whenever I step out of my tub, I try to remember to rub my tried-and-true CeraVe body cream all over. Sometimes I honestly can’t be bothered, but the times when I do follow through with this routine, I feel at my best when my skin is glistening and my arms and legs are as soft as a baby’s bottom.

Everyone should feel that good when they’re fresh out of the shower, but if you find yourself feeling the complete opposite, it’s time to sub your current body care product for one that Kourtney Kardashian claims is the key to looking good naked—especially while it’s currently 30 percent off (alongside other bestsellers). Shop Kopari Beauty’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt for just $21 during the brand’s Black Friday sale . Plus, if you spend $75, you’ll get a bag of free minis and if you spend $125, you get that and a full-size Lychee Body Wash. This is a Black Friday sale you don’t want to miss!

Kourt posted about how to look good naked on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Besides eating healthy and working out, she reminds us that the products you apply to your skin are crucial to looking and feeling your best.

“In order to achieve glowy skin, it’s important to moisturize everything —everywhere—at least once a day. Kourt’s trick to hydrating her body is similar to the scrub hack: she’ll combine thicker creams and serums she doesn’t want to put on her face and instead slather them all over her body,” the story reads. “Don’t forget to care for your hands and feet as well; we recommend focusing on these areas at night. Try adding a few drops of oil into your hand cream before applying to both areas. This trick really locks in moisture.”

Many of the products mentioned are made by pricey brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm ($95) and La Mer ($300), but the one from Kopari Beauty has a more affordable price tag. Yup, according to Kourt, a $21 body moisturizer is the secret to looking good naked, so of course, we had to investigate.

RELATED: This Vitamin C Mask Is Clearing Up Dark Spots People Have Had ‘For Years’—Get 2 For the Price of 1



Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt $21 (was $30)

Buy Now

The 100% Organic Coconut Melt is simple; it’s made from organic, unrefined coconut oil—that’s it. There are no bells and whistles to this product, which is probably what makes this body moisturizer so good. Coconut oil is chock-full of essential fatty acids, proteins and vitamin E. These ingredients work together to make your skin ultra-soft to the touch, healthy and glowing.

Kourtney mentioned using different products for your body, hands and feet, but with the Coconut Melt , you won’t have to. You can smooth on the oil from your head to your toes after you shower or at the end of a long workday to let your skin replenish moisture overnight. You’ll no doubt wake up with the softest, most nourished skin ever.

Not to mention, this product also has multiple uses : body moisturizer, hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost, makeup remover and belly balm. The beauty of this oil being made from 100 percent coconut oil is that you can utilize it for plenty of different skin and hair concerns.

“I apply this coconut melt all over my legs before I shave them in the shower. My 62-year-old legs look 20 years younger since I’ve been using this for the past two years!” raved one reviewer. “Super soft skin, silky legs. No razor burn or bumps. No nicks. Just soft, healthy-looking skin! I love this product!”

What sets this one-ingredient formula apart from other pure coconut oil options is that it’s vegan, cruelty-free and sustainably sourced. The coconut oil is filtered three times and excludes any additives. Plus, the fragrance is completely natural. As if this product needs any more praise, it comes in a recyclable jar and once you finish one tub, you can order an earth-friendly refill for $26 a pop.

“I received a trial size of this product with my previous order and loved it, so I had to get the full size. It’s moisturizing but doesn’t clog pores and makes your skin glow.”

Kopari Beauty’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt is the perfect do-it-all product for your entire body and will have you feeling confident in your skin both while you’re naked and completely clothed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0hAtaNYC00

