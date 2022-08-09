Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty
The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
cryptoslate.com
Research: The Merge is causing a divergence between Ethereum and Bitcoin SOPR
The overall market sentiment is usually determined by looking at long-term market behavior. However, while zooming out can put current market conditions into a much better perspective, sometimes the most solid gauge of the market’s position lies in the middle. SOPR and its value in market analysis. The Spent...
What The Winklevoss Twins Think About The Future Of Crypto
If you've ever watched the 2010 movie "The Social Network" about the origins of the social media company Facebook, you might recall the storyline involving Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These identical twin brothers sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 alleging that he stole their idea to create a social networking website and used it to create Facebook when they were undergrads at Harvard University. They ended up settling with him in court and received $65 million.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
crowdfundinsider.com
BlackRock’s Deal with Coinbase Is “Watershed Moment” for Crypto, Industry Professional Claims
Last week, it was widely reported that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was selected by BlackRock “to provide Aladdin clients access to crypto trading and custody via Coinbase Prime.”. Coinbase and BlackRock will “create new access points for institutional crypto adoption by connecting Coinbase Prime and Aladdin.”. Brett Tejpaul, Head of...
kitco.com
Ripple Labs 'interested' in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius' assets - spokesperson
Aug 10 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc is interested in potentially purchasing assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, according to a company spokesperson. "We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business,” the spokesperson...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
financefeeds.com
Swissquote profit slips as crypto revenue falls by two thirds
Swissquote Group, Switzerland’s provider of online trading services, reported that its H1 revenues dropped by nearly a quarter from a year ago as clients’ interest in crypto trading stagnated. The online bank reported its operating revenue for the 6-month period ending June 30, 2022, at 205 million Swiss...
US News and World Report
Crypto Derivatives Volumes Surge to $3.12 Trillion in July - CryptoCompare
LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66%...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future
A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
Comments / 0