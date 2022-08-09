In an Aug. 1 column, I suggested that only low-end consumers were struggling, and I stated that “those problems are not going to hurt most large growth stocks significantly.” On Aug. 9, investor and commentator Josh Brown, who has been very pessimistic on the state of America’s consumers until very recently, said on CNBC that the top 75% of consumers are not having financial problems due to inflation. Given Brown’s newfound optimism and the recent market rally, I believe that the Street has become much more bullish on the U.S. economy in recent days, making this a very good time to buy cheap value stocks.

