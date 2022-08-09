Read full article on original website
Related
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two stock names offer a portfolio centerpiece and a hidden opportunity.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
RELATED PEOPLE
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
3 Financial Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore
These top financial sector stocks have the respect of top investors and look like steals at today's prices.
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 2.52%),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
InvestorPlace
7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
InvestorPlace
3 ETFs to Buy Now for Safety
While the markets are experiencing a summer rebound — the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in July had their largest monthly gains since 2020 — it’s never a bad idea to consider safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a portion of your entire investment portfolio. How...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
InvestorPlace
7 Undervalued Retail Stocks to Buy Now
TJX Companies (TJX): This off-price apparel retailer hit its stride in Q1 and has a strong runway, despite softer consumers. Dollar General (DG): Dollar General’s catalysts are obvious, and its CEO transition is well-executed. Chewy (CHWY): Sales are up 14%, and pet product demand is inelastic. JD.com (JD): EPS...
InvestorPlace
3 Cryptos to Buy on the Dip
When you're looking for the best cryptos to buy now, start with these stalwart coins. While certainly down, cryptocurrencies are not out. In fact, there are plenty of cryptos to buy that have stability on their side. Though prices of digital assets have dropped across the board this year, the...
InvestorPlace
3 Best Psychedelic Stocks to Buy Now
The incredible healing properties of psychedelics are being discovered with every passing day. Their potential is massive and can flip the script for those struggling with mental health disorders. Moreover, the market opportunity is huge, which makes it imperative for investors to wager on the best psychedelic stocks. According to...
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom
Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
InvestorPlace
3 Cheap Value Stocks That Just Got More Enticing
In an Aug. 1 column, I suggested that only low-end consumers were struggling, and I stated that “those problems are not going to hurt most large growth stocks significantly.” On Aug. 9, investor and commentator Josh Brown, who has been very pessimistic on the state of America’s consumers until very recently, said on CNBC that the top 75% of consumers are not having financial problems due to inflation. Given Brown’s newfound optimism and the recent market rally, I believe that the Street has become much more bullish on the U.S. economy in recent days, making this a very good time to buy cheap value stocks.
InvestorPlace
3 Cheap Energy Stocks That Are Too Good to Ignore
While geopolitics did a number on the critical resources sector, you can still find intriguing cheap energy stocks to buy. Kinder Morgan (KMI): A midstream giant, Kinder Morgan happens to be undervalued, making it an ideal play among cheap energy stocks. Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR): Featuring robust profitability and growth scores,...
InvestorPlace
The 3 Best Coinbase Cryptos to Buy Now
For U.S. crypto investors, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is often the top exchange of choice to buy and sell cryptos. Indeed, there are many reasons for this. Most often noted by investors is the platform’s ease of use, as well as its prominent token listings. That said, choosing the best Coinbase...
Comments / 0