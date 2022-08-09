Seven people serving decades in jail for murder who claimed that a Chicago detective framed them were released Tuesday. Seven more people serving time in prison based on claims that Chicago Police Department Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed them, had their convictions vacated Tuesday. All but two of them had served their complete sentence. In total, these seven had spent 174 years in jail for crimes they claimed they didn't commit. Another individual had their case postponed with the judged asking for an additional hearing next week. Three others are expected to have their cases considered in the coming weeks.

