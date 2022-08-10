Clouds then sun returns with less humidity Wednesday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will turn slightly less humid and slightly cooler under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will start off cloudy with the sun returning during the afternoon with highs in the 80s. It will be slightly less humid on Wednesday.

NEXT: The heat and humidity will definitely leave us Thursday night into Friday. Through the weekend, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with really no humidity to speak of.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a scattered storm early. Low of 68.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Not as hot and not as humid. High of 83.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid with a shower or thunderstorm. High of 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler and less humid. High of 81.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High of 79.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 81.