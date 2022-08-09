Mizuho Securities on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): 'We suspect that the increase in retail take rates could be for the wrong reasons', Keeps $42 Target

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
Coinbase may have a savior in BlackRock, but crypto concerns remain
Crypto brokerage Coinbase has been hit hard by the meltdown in bitcoin prices this year. The stock has plunged 65% so far in 2022. And the company's latest earnings, due out after the closing bell Tuesday, are likely to be miserable.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
crowdfundinsider.com
BlackRock’s Deal with Coinbase Is “Watershed Moment” for Crypto, Industry Professional Claims
Last week, it was widely reported that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was selected by BlackRock “to provide Aladdin clients access to crypto trading and custody via Coinbase Prime.”. Coinbase and BlackRock will “create new access points for institutional crypto adoption by connecting Coinbase Prime and Aladdin.”. Brett Tejpaul, Head of...
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
blockworks.co
BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership
World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
Comments / 0