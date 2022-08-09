Read full article on original website
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Report: Saints Add a Quarterback to Their Training Camp Roster
New Orleans adds a young quarterback for depth at the position with Jameis Winston ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener.
The Chiefs hitting the road to Chicago for first preseason matchup
KC’s first preseason game and only road preseason game is tomorrow in Chicago. We get the preview, what we can expect to see against the Bears, from Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus.
Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season after suffering torn Achilles
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland will be without the speedy threat for the season.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
Arizona Cardinals Search Cornerback Depth
Josh Jackson talks while Cardinals sign Cortez Davis.
MRI Results Revealed For Browns WR Jakeem Grant
During Tuesday's practice for the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, the team's worst fears were confirmed. Grant's MRI results confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. His 2022 season is officially over. The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract...
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
Worley Snares Interception in NFL Preseason Opener
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Daryl Worley intercepts Logan Woodside in the third quarter
Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Jakeem Grant
After fearing the worst, the Browns have officially placed Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve. The team announced the move following Grant's Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice. By all accounts, Grant was enjoying an incredible camp before he went down. Not only in the return game, but...
Shaheen Trade Called Off, TE Back with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins trade of tight end Adam Shaheen was voided after the Houston Texans gave him a failed physical designation
Denzel Ward Responds Ja'Marr Chase After Receiving Praise From Bengals' Star Receiver
The Browns' star had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Bengals last season
Ja'Marr Chase Names Top Cornerback He Faced During Record-Breaking Rookie Season
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't hesitate when asked about the top defensive backs he's faced
