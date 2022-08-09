Read full article on original website
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered under 'peasant woman' painting
Conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland recently experienced quite a surprise after they X-rayed a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Hidden on the reverse side of the painting "Head of a Peasant Woman (opens in new tab)," which Van Gogh completed in 1885, was a previously unknown self-portrait of the Dutch painter staring back at them.
History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting
The painting of the famous artist was discovered on the back of his 1885 piece, "Head of a Peasant Woman."
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
BBC
Artist carves magnificent mandala into Knowsley parkland
A huge mandala has been carved into parkland to show people "the realms of what art can be", its creator has said. The artwork, which covers an area the size of one-and-a-half football pitches, has been cut into Knowsley's Halewood Park by artist James Brunt. He said he wanted the...
lonelyplanet.com
See the myths, monsters and mistakes on maps throughout history
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The 2022 Saturn Awards announced its full list of nominees on Friday, with The Batman, along with the Star Wars and Marvel franchises all scoring a large pile of nods. The list was announced via Deadline for the upcoming show, which honors the best Hollywood genre...
Smithonian
Archeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Roman Villa
Ruins of a sprawling ancient Roman villa discovered in the United Kingdom have been reburied, just one year after their discovery was announced. Historic England, a government preservation organization, hopes the move will safeguard the “first-of-its-kind” archeological site for future generations, reports BBC News. The discovery last year...
Atlas Obscura
Should Casablanca’s Iconic Buildings Be Saved?
In downtown Casablanca, Morocco, next to the city’s new modern tram line and across from the white arcades of the Marche Central, a building seems to hang in midair. Without a foundation, interior, or roof, the crumbling, brown brick facade floats in space, retaining a strange elegance despite the bristling metal scaffolding that holds it up.
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
Scotland's ancient Paisley Abbey is home to the "Alien" Gargoyle
The Paisley Abbey "Alien" GargoyleCredit: Mark Harkin; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Paisley Abbey is a parish church in Paisley, Scotland. It is an ancient church with origins dating back to the 12th century. The abbey is also historically important because it is the burial place of six High Stewards of Scotland and it was the site where Robert II, the 14th century King of Scotland was born.
Time Out Global
A proper London institution has won Museum of the Year 2022
The capital is famously full of great museums – we have hundreds of them. There are massive international ones like The British Museum, the V&A and the Natural History Museum. There are tiny weird ones dedicated to subjects like fans (the Greenwich Fan Museum) or grotesque anatomical specimens (the Hunterian Museum).
Hauser & Wirth Owners Buy Storied London Private Club with a Star-Studded Art Collection
Manuela and Iwan Wirth, the owners of the mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth, have bought a ritzy private club in London with a short but decorated history and a collection of 150 artworks. The Groucho Club was purchased through Art Farm, the Wirths’ hospitality arm, which owns a group of boutique hotels and restaurants. Among those eateries is Manuela, a restaurant located at Hauser & Wirth’s Los Angeles gallery. Ewan Venters, CEO of both Artfarm and Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement, “As a member for some time myself, I understand the special place the Groucho occupies in London’s cultural landscape. Under...
