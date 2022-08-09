Read full article on original website
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
kpcc.org
Angelenos Want To Put An End To Deadly Speeding In LA Following Windsor Hills Crash That Killed 5. How Can It Be Done?
Angelenos Want To Put An End To Deadly Speeding In LA Following Windsor Hills Crash That Killed 5. How Can It Be Done?. The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton...
NBC Los Angeles
Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless
The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
foxla.com
LA Mayoral Race: Latino democrats show support for Karen Bass
LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass secured several more endorsements Wednesday in her run for Los Angeles mayor. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California; Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez; Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Panorama City; and Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Arleta; announced Wednesday they were backing Bass, D-Los Angeles, in her race against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
Proposed gondola project connecting Union Station, Dodger Stadium meets opposition from residents
A proposed gondola ride hoping to take fans to Dodger stadium through the air has met opposition from some of the residents who live directly below its path. Since 2010 Metro has successfully operated the Dodger Stadium Express busses from Union Station but an outside group proposed to get fans to the ballpark "by air."This is arguably the most exciting project taking place in CA," said Climate Resolve Executive Director Jonathan Parfrey.The proposed 1.5-mile gondola ride would fit roughly 70 fans per cab and could take about 5,000 people in an hour according to Parfrey. "It'll take around seven minutes from Union...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
easyreadernews.com
New Housing plan draws focus on North Redondo
Redondo Beach’s latest housing plan, adopted July 5, would place most of the 2,490 new units mandated by the State to city council districts 3,4 and 5, in north Redondo. This is the city’s third attempt to meet new California requirements for a nine-year housing document. Many North...
Los Angeles County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted.
kcrw.com
Echo Park Trash Club gets rid of litter on streets, mistrust at homeless camps
Last weekend, the fencing around Echo Park Lake was taken down, and a sign was erected that said, “Welcome to People’s Park LA.” The city originally installed the fence more than a year ago when it was “renovating” the park — after sweeping out unhoused residents there, promising to find them longer-term housing. (That promise has gone largely unfulfilled.)
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
spectrumnews1.com
TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
Government Technology
LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
