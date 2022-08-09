Read full article on original website
CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'
RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Analyzing Lockheed Martin's Short Interest
Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has risen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.65 million shares sold short, which is 1.0% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock
The second quarter of 2022 was all about the cloud.
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has plowed over $25 billion into Chevron and Occidental this year. One energy guru suggests why.
Buffett may be scooping up Occidental Petroleum stock in order to benefit from inflation and rising oil prices, according to Josh Young, an energy-stock specialist.
Citigroup Predicts $205 For Lowe's Companies; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes
Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO from $22 to $15. Alpha Teknova shares fell 5.2% to close at $5.79 on Wednesday. Needham increased the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $45 to $55. Roblox shares rose 0.2% to $48.08 in pre-market trading. JP...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital KRNT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $46.0 versus the current price of Kornit Digital at $35.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Warby Parker Stands With Analysts
Warby Parker WRBY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $21.2 versus the current price of Warby Parker at $16.955, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $11.17 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $4.00.
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Insights
OptiNose OPTN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Enovix
Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices fall, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings
Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
