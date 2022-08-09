ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Cleveland, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Liberty, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#Giants#American Football#Jets
theScore

Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal

The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens 'Revenge Tour' Takes Shape This Week Vs. Titans

The Ravens kick off their 27th year when they open the 2022 NFL preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Here are some notes about last season's finish as the Ravens look to rebound and get back in the playoffs.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Duane Brown Signing with New York Jets

Former first round draft pick Duane Brown is signing with a new team. After losing right tackle Mekhi Becton for the entire 2022-2023 season, the New York Jets are signing Duane Brown as a replacement. The monetary details of the contract are unknown at time of writing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy