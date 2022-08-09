Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing off in NFL debut against Ravens
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was thought by some experts (including our own Mark Schofield) to be the best quarterback in the 2022 draft class. But Willis was the third quarterback selected, after Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder, and it was the Tennessee Titans who stole him away with the 86th overall pick in the third round.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Key Positional Battles for Ravens Vs. Titans
The competition for roster spots will get ramped up when the Ravens play their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Here are the key battles
Jaguars Stock Report: Andre Cisco, Others on the Rise During Training Camp
Who has impressed through the first 11 training camp practices?
theScore
Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal
The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
Yardbarker
Ravens 'Revenge Tour' Takes Shape This Week Vs. Titans
The Ravens kick off their 27th year when they open the 2022 NFL preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Here are some notes about last season's finish as the Ravens look to rebound and get back in the playoffs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans
The Ravens opened their 2022 preseason schedule in impressive fashion, running past the Tennessee Titans 23-10. Here's the Report Card
Duane Brown Signing with New York Jets
Former first round draft pick Duane Brown is signing with a new team. After losing right tackle Mekhi Becton for the entire 2022-2023 season, the New York Jets are signing Duane Brown as a replacement. The monetary details of the contract are unknown at time of writing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
Titans drop preseason opener to Ravens: Everything we know
The Tennessee Titans dropped their preseason opener to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium, 23-10. With the win, Baltimore kept the most unimportant streak in sports intact by winning its 21st consecutive preseason game. After a solid showing from the Malik Willis-led offense in the first...
How Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, has become the face of Ole Miss football
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, charmed his way into becoming the face of the Rebels' program. His popularity only grows.
Titans agree to terms with 2 DBs among 4 roster moves
The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Tuesday, all of which involved defensive backs. The team announced it has signed safeties Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton, while also waiving defensive backs Michael Griffin II and Kenneth George. Griffin was waived with an injury designation. After being drafted in the...
Comments / 0