Dramatic video shows small plane crashing onto California freeway and bursting into flames

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 2 days ago

Dramatic video captured a small plane crashing onto a California freeway and bursting into flames, causing major traffic issues.

The single-engine Cessna aircraft made its emergency landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona, California, on Tuesday afternoon. Rear-view camera video from a driver on the freeway captured the plane skidding along the road. Its wing appeared to hit another vehicle, causing the plane to skid to the side of the road.

Both the pilot and a passenger onboard the plane managed to escape unhurt, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Following the landing, the plane burst into flames, which were put out by firefighters.

Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows black smoke billowing from the crash site after the plane came down, with other motorists being forced to slow down and pull over to get out of the way.

A witness told the news organisation that the plane appeared to “blow up” on impact, and the video shows two people running from the blaze.

It is unclear if the plane struck any vehicles as it landed on the busy freeway in Riverside County, where traffic backed up for miles.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

At least two of the right lanes of the freeway were shut down, and the Lincoln Avenue onramp to the eastbound freeway was closed by Corona police.

The Independent

