ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Perseid meteor shower reaches peak this week: When to see it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amanda Arden
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByYGW_0hAtRSSs00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Perseid meteor shower is an astronomical highlight of the summer for many people – and it’s about to hit its peak.

MORE INFO: Space Talk w/ Bradley – Your August 2022 Night Sky Guide

Every summer, Perseid meteors fly across the sky between July and September, but they hit their peak shortly before mid-August. This year, astronomers expect the peak will occur on the night of August 11-12.

“We’re seeing the debris left behind by an apparent comet called Swift-Tuttle,” explained Jim Todd, director of space science education at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

He said ice particles and rocks that are often no larger than a grain of sand enter Earth’s atmosphere. They encounter friction and create plasma, which is the bright streak – either a meteor or shooting star – humans see flying across the sky.

Most are destroyed during entry, but the rare few that survive and hit Earth’s surface are known as meteorites.

NEAR YOU: West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls

The Perseid shower is named after the constellation Perseus, which the meteors appear to radiate from. Todd compared it to a showerhead and said if you follow the tail of a meteor backward, you’ll see it points toward Perseus.

Most years, at the Perseid Meteor Shower’s peak, people can see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour from a dark place, but those numbers might be a bit higher than what people can expect to see this week. That’s because of the full moon on August 11.

The moon’s brightness could result in people seeing about 20% fewer meteors than they normally would, Todd explained.

If that’s the case, Todd said to keep watching the sky in the days after the peak. You may end up seeing more meteors as the moon wanes and becomes dimmer.

“Sometimes you’ll see more … two or three days later than you will see on the peak,” Todd said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to see the most on the 11th and 12th.”

NEW DINOSAUR: Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

The one convenient thing about the moon’s brightness is it means stargazers really won’t notice much of a difference spotting meteors if they stay in the city or venture out to the country. They’ll be difficult to spot either way.

For anyone hoping to capture photos of meteors in the sky, Todd recommended using a DSLR camera and setting it up with a long exposure of about 5 to 10 minutes. He said pointing it about 30 degrees northeast would be a good position to capture the sky. However, there is never a guarantee the timing or positioning will be right.

“It’s like going fishing. You put your line out, you just don’t know when you’re gonna catch it,” Todd said.

The bright moon will likely make some photos overexposed, he warned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Space Talk w/ Bradley – Your August 2022 Night Sky Guide

(WVNS) — Stormtracker59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells is back with another look at the upcoming celestial events that will delight our region all month long. With the month of August upon us, those of us in the two Virginia’s will be treated to one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, a super moon, […]
ASTRONOMY
WVNS

McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.  The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.   At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Sold out Cody Johnson State Fair show canceled

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The sold-out Cody Johnson concert scheduled at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 11 is canceled. In a Facebook Post from Johnson’s page and the State Fair of West Virginia, it said the show is canceled due to illness. Johnson’s management said in the post that a makeup date will […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WVNS

Jalesea Bass sentenced in murder of Azareyiah Mitchell

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Jalesea Bass, one of the suspects in the murder of Azareyiah Mitchell, was sentenced to prison for several charges in relation to the murder. Jalesea Bass entered a guilty plea for her charges in May, and was sentenced Friday, August 5, 2022. Bass was accused of Second Degree Murder, Concealment […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Car collided with coal truck causing death on Bolt Rd.

FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — Earlier in the morning today, August 9, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the death of one driver after they collided into a loaded coal truck on Bolt Road. Approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Susan Flint of North Miami Beach was driving west on WV Rt. 99 along Bolt Road […]
FAIRDALE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Earth#Meteor Shower#Moon#Swift Tuttle#West Virginia Sheriff
WVNS

I-64 Eastbound reopens after vehicle fire

UPDATE AUGUST 9, 2022 (WVNS) — All lanes of Interstate 64 have been reopened after yesterday’s vehicle fire. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — All lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound are closed at mile marker 159 near the Alta exit. According to the West Virginia 511, both lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. Dispatch […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fatal UTV crash on Bolt Rd. sends driver flying

FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving a UTV on Bolt Road earlier yesterday, August 8, 2022, sent the victim flying out of the vehicle. He later died from injuries sustained during the accident. On Monday, August 8, 2022, Randall Z. Bower, of Bolt, was reportedly driving a UTV travelingsouth on Fairview School Road at […]
FAIRDALE, WV
WVNS

Man facing felony charges for drug crimes

FAYETTE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Smithers man is facing felony charges for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. In a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies decided to carry out a search warrant at a home in Smithers where the property owner was suspected of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

G-Men look to restore perfect season

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — For head football coach Tony Palmer and the Graham G-Men, their goal for the season is simple, to replicate and reach further than the prior year. “We understand that, we know what our goals are coming into the season. So we still have to attack our goals daily and try […]
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

Shots reportedly fired at vehicle with child passenger near Huntington

UPDATE: (4 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022): West Virginia State Police have released a photo of the alleged suspect vehicle after another vehicle with a child passenger was shot at on the interstate. According to troopers, the suspect vehicle is described as a burnt orange four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows that has damage and peeling paint […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Summersville Lake named 2022 Leave No Trace Hot Spot

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Part of Summersville Lake was just chosen to be a new Leave No Trace Hot Spot. Salmon Run at Summersville Lake was picked to be a Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace organization. From August 11, to August 15, 2022 a Subaru/Leave No Trace Team will work with US Army […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest is underway

(WOWK) — It’s time once again to cast your votes! The annual American Association of State Troopers 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest has begun. The AAST hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state. The winning photo will be […]
CARS
WVNS

Isolated showers as flood watch remains in effect

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most counties in our region through Sunday evening. Please don’t cross high water! Remember to turn around, don’t drown!  At least a marginal risk for flash flooding continues with heavy downpours in the afternoon moving over saturated ground. The good news is that drier weather is lurking!  Sunday […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Rebuilding the destroyed Dairy Queen in Scott Depot

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — Months after a driver crashed into his family-owned Dairy Queen, Jeff Diehl is still picking up the pieces. “You can’t beat a better place to have a bad accident, and everyone’s been really supportive,” Diehl said. “We have people that are just patrons that will come by frequently and just […]
RESTAURANTS
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy