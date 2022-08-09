Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive. The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
Stereogum
Step Aboard Asunojokei’s Powerhouse Post-Black Metal Thrill Ride Island
The Tokyo band Asunojokei call their music “post-black metal,” which only sort of gets at what they do. Their official bio nods to hardcore, math rock, and shoegaze influences, which, again, is a somewhat incomplete picture of this crew’s sound. On new album Island, officially out next week but streaming now on Bandcamp, the band uses black metal’s shrill vocals and intense rhythmic churn as ingredients in a much wider palette of sounds, conjuring music that feels both anthemic and downright accessible. Fans of stuff like Deafheaven and Kvelertak ought to eat this up; it flouts genre conventions and kvlt authenticity with a similar give-no-fucks flair, be it via the soaring, straightforward glacial beauty of something like “Footprints” or indie-rock-adjacent heaters like the hard-grooving “Chimera.” Stream the full album below, and offer your thanks to cwhit in our members-only Discord server for the recommendation.
BET
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap
After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album
Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
Ice Cube Says He Regrets Passing On Playing “O-Dog” In ‘Menace II Society’
Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Iggy Azalea Announces She’s No Longer Retiring From Music Career: ‘Cry About It’
After saying she would be stepping away from music back in 2021, Iggy Azalea announced that she’s changed her mind. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Azalea wrote on Monday. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Will Smith Left A Message In Background Of Apology Video To Chris Rock
Yesterday, 29 July, Will Smith posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. The video sees the King Richard star apologise for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some people think there was more to it than that:
Beyoncé Posts A Candid Selfie With Her Three Kids Ahead Of B7, Renaissance
As the Beyhive already knows, Renaissance is set to drop on July 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
NANCY – “Would You Be My Judy?”
Bizarro-pop performer NANCY has been a fixture in the UK for a minute with 2018’s debut EP Mysterious Visions and 2021’s mini-LP 7 Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. Recently, NANCY announced his return with a debut LP and a lead single, “I Hate Rock & Roll.” Now, that LP has a name and a release date: It’s called English Leather and it’s coming October 28 via Blame Recordings. Today, NANCY is also sharing a fantastical new song from the album called “Judy.”
Stereogum
Altopalo – “Love That 4 U” (Feat. Bartees Strange)
Next month, Brooklyn experimental quartet Altopalo will release their latest LP, frenemy. They’ve already shared album tracks “Frenemy,” “Starfish In Low Tide,” “Altopalo,” and last month’s “WYA?” Today, they’re sharing a collaboration with Bartees Strange called “love that 4 u,” which the band calls “a diss track to ourselves.”
Stereogum
Russian Circles – “Gnosis”
A new Russian Circles album looms ever-closer. Next week, the heavier-than-heaven Chicago instrumental trio will release their new album Gnosis. The band recorded the LP with Converge guitarist and heavy-music mastermind Kurt Ballou behind the boards, and the early tracks we’ve heard have all been awesome. We’ve already posted “Conduit” and “Betrayal,” and now Russian Circles have just dropped another one, along with their first-ever music video.
Stereogum
Disq – “If Only”
Last month, Wisconsin Band To Watch Disq announced their second studio album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, out in October. At the time, they shared lead single “Cujo Kiddies.” Today, Disq are back with a follow-up single called “If Only.” It’s an an easy, mid-tempo number that simultaneously carries a lot of anxiety at its core and somehow reminds me of Sister Hazel’s “All For You” crossed with any Lemonheads song. (That’s a good thing.)
Stereogum
NNAMDÏ – “Anti”
The shapeshifting Chicago musical artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is making the big leap to Secretly Canadian with new album Please Have A Seat, a co-release with Sooper Records, the Chicago label he co-founded. Today, following lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ is back with another advance track. “Anti” brings together strains of ambient pop, trap, soul, choral music, and more in service of something that paradoxically feels both chilled-out and fired-up. NNAMDÏ wrote the video treatment for director Austin Vesely, his fellow Chicagoan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chris Rock: Eff Will Smith! He's Playing the Victim!
Last week, Will Smith spoke out for the first time about the infamous incident in which he went on stage and slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. Smith posted a six-minute video in which he apologized to Chris and the entire Rock family. Will also noted that he’s reached...
Stereogum
Eddie Chacon – “Holy Hell”
Eddie Chacon — aka one half of the ’90s soul duo Charles & Eddie — made his formal return to music in 2020, releasing the LP Pleasure, Joy And Happiness and singles “My Mind Is Out Of Its Mind” and “High.” Prior to that, Chacon had been out of the music game for two decades, working as a photographer and creative director after amicably splitting with Charles Pettigrew in 1997 (Pettigrew died in 2001). Now, Chacon is back again with a new label (Stones Throw) and single, “Holy Hell.”
Stereogum
Runnner – “Vines To Make It All Worth It”
Last year, the Los Angeles-based musician Noah Wienman made his debut on Run For Cover Records with Always Repeating, which collected re-recorded versions of songs that he’s released over the past few years under the name Runnner. Today, he’s back with a lovely new track called “Vines To Make It All Worth It,” which is short but sweet.
Comments / 0