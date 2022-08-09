Read full article on original website
Related
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
New Teacher-Driven Tutoring Enables Educators to “Prescribe” Additional Live Academic Support for Students at All Levels
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/ Varsity Tutors for Schools launches ‘Teacher Assigned’ Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Planet Fitness Adds 3.3M Teens Via High School Summer Enrollment Program
A Planet Fitness program that allowed teens to work out for free at the company’s gyms during the summer drew 3.3 million participants. The number of teens signing up for the High School Summer Pass was three times higher than that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 — the last time the company offered the program — Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) press release announcing the company’s second-quarter results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Start an English Teaching Side Hustle During Our Back to Education Event
Earn money by teaching English.
Comments / 0