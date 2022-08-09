Read full article on original website
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series
Yusmeiro Petit is the only player to win both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series. The post Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers, Royals Honoring Negro Leagues & Jackie Robinson
The Kansas City Royals will honor the Negro Leagues and the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will wear 1945 Kansas City Monarchs home uniforms, and the Dodgers will sport the 1955...
Yardbarker
2022 MLB Field Of Dreams Game Dedicated To Vin Scully
The second annual MLB Field of Dreams Game returned to the famed site in Dyersville, Iowa, with a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were involved by way of late broadcaster Vin Scully being celebrated. Scully narrated the famous speech from the “Field...
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Minor-leaguers get their night on big stage
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There's a moment in every midsummer night minor-league ballgame, usually around the sixth inning or so, when the sun has already dipped beyond the horizon, yet the sky is still bright and blue enough for baseball. It's the golden hour, the precious minutes in which time...
Field of Dreams Is Building, So Major League Baseball Won't Come in 2023
Frank Thomas says there won't be a Field of Dreams game in 2023.
2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Which Throwback Uniforms Are the Cubs and Reds Wearing?
A look at the throwback uniforms the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will wear in the 2022 Field of Dreams game. The post 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Which Throwback Uniforms Are the Cubs and Reds Wearing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Photos: Cubs beat Reds in MLB's second 'Field of Dreams' game
Photos: Cubs beat Reds in second 'Field of Dreams' game Aristides Aquino of the Cincinnati Reds looks on during the fifth inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Young Dwight Gooden Led His Team to the Little League World Series but Wasn’t Allowed to Play in Williamsport
Dwight Gooden helped his team reach the Little League World Series, but was too young to pitch in Williamsport. The post Young Dwight Gooden Led His Team to the Little League World Series but Wasn’t Allowed to Play in Williamsport appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas
Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago.If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas.The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie. The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds after the 2021 game — a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees — was a smashing success.But Major League Baseball wants to wait before making a decision on a third “Field of...
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
MLB Field of Dreams Game Returns to Iowa With Future in Question
The Field of Dreams game is returning to a corn field in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday night. This year, it’s the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, two teams that have lost a combined 128 games and are out of the race for the expanded playoffs. No matter. Major League Baseball is hoping to recapture even a modicum of the magic from a year ago when Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson scripted a walk-off win over the New York Yankees with a homer into the tall corn stalks beyond the right field fence. From beginning to end, it was production worthy...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game score: Live updates as Cubs and Reds square off in Iowa cornfield
Major League Baseball is holding the second Field of Dreams Game on Thursday evening as the Cubs and Reds face off in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams Game. The 2022 game is not a playoff-caliber matchup like last year. The Cubs came in 45-65...
