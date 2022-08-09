ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers, Royals Honoring Negro Leagues & Jackie Robinson

The Kansas City Royals will honor the Negro Leagues and the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will wear 1945 Kansas City Monarchs home uniforms, and the Dodgers will sport the 1955...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

2022 MLB Field Of Dreams Game Dedicated To Vin Scully

The second annual MLB Field of Dreams Game returned to the famed site in Dyersville, Iowa, with a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were involved by way of late broadcaster Vin Scully being celebrated. Scully narrated the famous speech from the “Field...
DYERSVILLE, IA
The Independent

As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas

Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago.If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas.The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie. The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds after the 2021 game — a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees — was a smashing success.But Major League Baseball wants to wait before making a decision on a third “Field of...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

MLB Field of Dreams Game Returns to Iowa With Future in Question

The Field of Dreams game is returning to a corn field in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday night. This year, it’s the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, two teams that have lost a combined 128 games and are out of the race for the expanded playoffs. No matter. Major League Baseball is hoping to recapture even a modicum of the magic from a year ago when Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson scripted a walk-off win over the New York Yankees with a homer into the tall corn stalks beyond the right field fence. From beginning to end, it was production worthy...
DYERSVILLE, IA

