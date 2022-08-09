ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dennis Allen gives latest on Jameis Winston's foot injury

By Tim Kelly
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jekFY_0hAtPU9u00

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Jameis Winston is day-to-day with a sprained right foot.

"We don’t feel like it’s anything significant," Allen told the media, including Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Advocate .

Winston also continues to work his way back from a torn left ACL that ended his season in Week 8 a year ago. Prior to his season-ending injury, Winston had tossed 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, and the Saints were 5-2 in games that he started.

The former No. 1 overall pick will return to a drastically improved Saints offense, which added both Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry and will get 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas back after he missed the better part of the last two years.

Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL
