Dennis Allen gives latest on Jameis Winston's foot injury

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Jameis Winston is day-to-day with a sprained right foot.

"We don’t feel like it’s anything significant," Allen told the media, including Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Advocate .

Winston also continues to work his way back from a torn left ACL that ended his season in Week 8 a year ago. Prior to his season-ending injury, Winston had tossed 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, and the Saints were 5-2 in games that he started.

The former No. 1 overall pick will return to a drastically improved Saints offense, which added both Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry and will get 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas back after he missed the better part of the last two years.

