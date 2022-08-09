Hudson Yards testing new safety netting for Vessel in bid to reopen following suicides

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Hudson Yards is in the process of trying out options that would allow the Vessel to once again be open for visitors after a series of suicides off the structure caused its closure, ABC 7 reported.

Since its opening in 2019, four people have jumped to their deaths from the landmark's spiral staircase. It is comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs -- nearly 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings.

A safety netting of some sort is currently being installed under the flight of stairs.

The structure has been closed since last summer when a 14-year-old died by suicide.

"We continue to test and evaluate solutions that would allow us to reopen the staircases so that everyone can fully enjoy the unique experiences Vessel provides," a spokesperson told ABC 7.

While there is no timetable yet for the reopening, visitors still have free access to the ground-level base.

Hudson Yards has also partnered with wellness initiative "Project Healthy Minds," which supports young people.