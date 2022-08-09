ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

pvtimes.com

VFW Food Bank needs donations — how you can help

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 is a major hub of activity in the Pahrump Valley, much of which is focused solely on supporting former military members in the community. The organization operates a variety of valuable programs, one of which is its Veterans Food Bank. This particular program...
PAHRUMP, NV
pvtimes.com

Virtual teachers are filling voids as school begins in Nye County

As the school year began Tuesday for many of the district’s 5,000-some students, Nye County officials were still trying to fill about 91 open positions in the district. A national teacher shortage has created almost 3,000 open positions at schools across the state, according to the Nevada State Education Assocation, including dozens in Nye County where recruiting rural educators and staff has always been more difficult.
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

Dinner and an outdoor presentation of “Mars Attacks”. Preferred RV is featuring the cult classic, “Mars Attacks.”Rated PG-13. This dinner-and-movie night is open to the public. BBQ starts at 5 p.m. No entry fee, so make sure to bring your friends and family. Ball Park ¼ lb. hot dogs ($1); add chili & cheese ($1). Ice cream cups, popcorn, candy, sodas water, beer, and wine served during the movie (prices vary). Outdoors on the big screen.Bring lawn chairs or blankets. 1801 Crawford Way. Call 775-727-4414 for more details.
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors in rural Henderson oppose Hindu temple

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A community in rural Henderson is strongly against a proposed Hindu temple complex that the city’s Planning Commission will vote on Thursday. The American Hindu Association is proposing to build a Hindu temple complex on five acres of land on the southeast corner of Kiel Street and Berlin Avenue. Plans include multiple buildings for worship and living areas. The applicant has anticipated six 24-events.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
HENDERSON, NV
KDWN

How To Help The Nevada Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals

The Nevada Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is proud to partner with Beasley Media Group‘s Paws in the Park event!. The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a local non-profit in Las Vegas that provides shelter, care and better homes for Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

More human remains found at Lake Mead

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, according to officials at the national recreation area. The National Park Service stated that human skeletal remains were spotted at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Swim Beach area of the lake and were recovered with assistance from the dive team from Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Steve Sisolak
pvtimes.com

Why Beatty is resisting special-use permits for future development

Beatty officials are not ready to accept the requirement of special-use permits (SUPs) for a variety of projects despite the efforts of Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner to work with rural parts of the county and consider their concerns. A special-use permit allows a parcel of land or property...
BEATTY, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

County aims to develop more affordable housing in Southern Nevada

Clark County Commissioners have proposed an ordinance to administer the Community Housing Fund. The $160 million fund was created to “accelerate the development of permanent affordable housing for low- to moderate-income households.”. The county announced the fund in May, shortly after the National Income Housing Coalition named Las Vegas’...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Trojans raise record $28k for football program

The Pahrump Valley High School cafeteria was the place to be on Saturday as the football team held their annual pasta dinner and bake sale fundraiser. The cafeteria was wall-to-wall, packed with players, coaches, families and friends to support the football program. Pahrump Valley head coach Thom Walker and the...
PAHRUMP, NV

