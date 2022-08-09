Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
VFW Food Bank needs donations — how you can help
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 is a major hub of activity in the Pahrump Valley, much of which is focused solely on supporting former military members in the community. The organization operates a variety of valuable programs, one of which is its Veterans Food Bank. This particular program...
pvtimes.com
Virtual teachers are filling voids as school begins in Nye County
As the school year began Tuesday for many of the district’s 5,000-some students, Nye County officials were still trying to fill about 91 open positions in the district. A national teacher shortage has created almost 3,000 open positions at schools across the state, according to the Nevada State Education Assocation, including dozens in Nye County where recruiting rural educators and staff has always been more difficult.
pvtimes.com
Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump
Dinner and an outdoor presentation of “Mars Attacks”. Preferred RV is featuring the cult classic, “Mars Attacks.”Rated PG-13. This dinner-and-movie night is open to the public. BBQ starts at 5 p.m. No entry fee, so make sure to bring your friends and family. Ball Park ¼ lb. hot dogs ($1); add chili & cheese ($1). Ice cream cups, popcorn, candy, sodas water, beer, and wine served during the movie (prices vary). Outdoors on the big screen.Bring lawn chairs or blankets. 1801 Crawford Way. Call 775-727-4414 for more details.
Fox5 KVVU
Neighbors in rural Henderson oppose Hindu temple
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A community in rural Henderson is strongly against a proposed Hindu temple complex that the city’s Planning Commission will vote on Thursday. The American Hindu Association is proposing to build a Hindu temple complex on five acres of land on the southeast corner of Kiel Street and Berlin Avenue. Plans include multiple buildings for worship and living areas. The applicant has anticipated six 24-events.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
KDWN
How To Help The Nevada Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
The Nevada Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is proud to partner with Beasley Media Group‘s Paws in the Park event!. The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a local non-profit in Las Vegas that provides shelter, care and better homes for Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets.
bouldercityreview.com
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, according to officials at the national recreation area. The National Park Service stated that human skeletal remains were spotted at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Swim Beach area of the lake and were recovered with assistance from the dive team from Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform homecoming flyover of Las Vegas on Monday
The Thunderbirds are back home in Las Vegas after a 19-day deployment. They performed a formation flyover of the city to celebrate.
Church camp owners take aim at refuge diversion in Nye County water rights dispute
This edition of Indy Environment looks at the latest developments with an ongoing fight over water rights within the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nye County. The post Church camp owners take aim at refuge diversion in Nye County water rights dispute appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Proposal to make fewer school board seats elected draws community pushback
Frustrations with Nevada's PreK-12 education system drew dozens to an interim legislative committee meeting Tuesday night, but their concerns didn't necessarily translate to wanting an appointed school board. The post Proposal to make fewer school board seats elected draws community pushback appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
‘I was just heartbroken,’ Woman sues Henderson senior living center after brother’s roadway death
A woman tells 8 News Now she is suing a Henderson senior living facility after she said her brother died under their watch.
pvtimes.com
Why Beatty is resisting special-use permits for future development
Beatty officials are not ready to accept the requirement of special-use permits (SUPs) for a variety of projects despite the efforts of Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner to work with rural parts of the county and consider their concerns. A special-use permit allows a parcel of land or property...
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Las Vegas Weekly
County aims to develop more affordable housing in Southern Nevada
Clark County Commissioners have proposed an ordinance to administer the Community Housing Fund. The $160 million fund was created to “accelerate the development of permanent affordable housing for low- to moderate-income households.”. The county announced the fund in May, shortly after the National Income Housing Coalition named Las Vegas’...
Nevada Highway Patrol enters Best Looking Cruiser Contest for 5th year
It's that time of year again when state police and highway patrol agencies across the nation put their best-looking patrol vehicles head-to-head in America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).
pvtimes.com
Trojans raise record $28k for football program
The Pahrump Valley High School cafeteria was the place to be on Saturday as the football team held their annual pasta dinner and bake sale fundraiser. The cafeteria was wall-to-wall, packed with players, coaches, families and friends to support the football program. Pahrump Valley head coach Thom Walker and the...
I-Team: ‘He knew there was no way out for him,’ Las Vegas family suspects remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
The discovery of floating human remains at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas family hopeful they are an Army veteran who drowned two decades ago.
