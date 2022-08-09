Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
From Ghana to West Virginia, Kpogba is ready to roll
Lee Kpogba will be the centerpiece of WVU’s defense this fall, and he has had quite the road to get to that point. His story in football is somewhat commonplace in this era of college athletics — start with a Division I program, move on, to another program and land at another home. Kpogba’s story before football, however, is much more unique.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reacts to WVU’s first scrimmage of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia held its first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday. The Mountaineers are just 21 days away from playing their season opener. The scrimmage was also WVU’s first performance in Milan Puskar Stadium this fall. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from...
WOWK
WVU women’s basketball to host Education Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has announced it will host local middle and elementary schools in celebration of Education Day on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum when the Mountaineers take on Winthrop.
WOWK
A new season brings a new perspective for Sam James
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sam James is one of the most veteran players on the WVU football roster. He’s one of just eight current Mountaineers who predate the Neal Brown era. “I’m just being faithful…faithful to the state. Not many of us left,” James said on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWK
Program-best 14 WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU’s 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program history, besting the...
WOWK
Single-match tickets, scarf package now available
Single-match tickets for the West Virginia University men’s and women’s soccer 2022 home season are now available. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 17 regular-season men’s and women’s soccer matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are general admission. When purchasing in...
WOWK
WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way
Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
WOWK
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is...
Comments / 0