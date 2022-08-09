Read full article on original website
WBOY
Ford-Wheaton, Jefferson make Feldman’s “Freaks list”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a topic fans could debate endlessly on message boards, and maybe one players argue about in the locker room: who are the best athletes on the WVU football roster?. Longtime college football writer and analyst Bruce Feldman uses a unique formula to try to...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reacts to WVU’s first scrimmage of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia held its first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday. The Mountaineers are just 21 days away from playing their season opener. The scrimmage was also WVU’s first performance in Milan Puskar Stadium this fall. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from...
WBOY
From Ghana to West Virginia, Kpogba is ready to roll
Lee Kpogba will be the centerpiece of WVU’s defense this fall, and he has had quite the road to get to that point. His story in football is somewhat commonplace in this era of college athletics — start with a Division I program, move on, to another program and land at another home. Kpogba’s story before football, however, is much more unique.
WBOY
A new season brings a new perspective for Sam James
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sam James is one of the most veteran players on the WVU football roster. He’s one of just eight current Mountaineers who predate the Neal Brown era. “I’m just being faithful…faithful to the state. Not many of us left,” James said on Wednesday.
WBOY
WVU women’s basketball to host Education Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has announced it will host local middle and elementary schools in celebration of Education Day on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum when the Mountaineers take on Winthrop.
WBOY
Program-best 14 WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU’s 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program history, besting the...
WBOY
WVU’s road clash at Virginia Tech sold out
West Virginia will enter Lane Stadium to fight with Virginia Tech for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy on Sept. 22 for the first time since 2004. The Mountaineers are sure to face a raucous Hokie crowd, as the program announced that game will be a sellout. This sellout means...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League
The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
WDTV
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
John Fedko joins KDKA AHN High School Football Game of the Week coverage
John Fedko will host KDKA Kickoff, a one-hour pregame show that airs every week at 6pm leading up to the KDKA Allegheny Health Network Game of the Week.
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faculty departures spark hiring spurt at Greensburg Salem; principal joins district
Greensburg Salem School Board completed a raft of faculty hirings this week and advertised for additional positions — as the panel accepted the retirements of two teachers and the resignations of four others, with the start of school just weeks away. The board also filled an administrative vacancy at...
WBOY
‘Front Porch Ministry’ wraps up at WVU Presbyterian Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A series of ‘Front Porch Ministry’ is connecting with the community through artists at the West Virginia University Presbyterian Center in Morgantown. On Wednesday, the center hosted WVU President, E. Gordon Gee, while musician and WVU Professor, Chris Haddox who fill the porch...
The Dominion Post
Morgantown resident Tom Urquhart inducted into West Virginia American Trapshooters Association Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — Tom Urquhart still has not retired. At age 82, the Morgantown resident still works three days a week as a consultant for the Thrasher Group as an engineer. “If you nev. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
McMechen chief surprised with honor from legislature
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — He says he was expecting a normal 12-hour day when he came into work. But McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was in for a hero’s welcome at the municipal building. A citation with his name on it was presented by Delegate Charlie Reynolds, in honor of his many 7-day work weeks. […]
