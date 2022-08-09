Read full article on original website
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Cowboys coach taking personal leave, to miss Denver preseason game
As the Cowboys prepare to head to Denver for a joint practice and preseason contest with the Broncos, word comes down from the organization that they’ll be without one of their coaches. Joe Whitt Jr., the team’s secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is “addressing a private health...
AthlonSports.com
Chiefs Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line depth. On Tuesday, the AFC West franchise reportedly signed free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton. The Chiefs are signing Shelton to a one-year contract. He projects to be a depth piece for the Kansas City defense to insert at situational times.
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Cowboys Camp: Offensive Line Trouble Heading Into Preseason Opener?
The Cowboys' offensive line still has issues as the team approaches the preseason, and they may kick off the regular season with those issues unaddressed.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hasn't heard of trade discussions for Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had previously made it clear that 2021 rookie Trey Lance has replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. San Francisco then seemed to confirm Garoppolo's time with the organization will soon be over when the club released a depth chart on Tuesday that had the 30-year-old listed as the fourth-string option behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
Cowboys Training Camp: Leighton Vander Esch Impresses
The linebacker returned motivated on a one-year deal. Plus, receivers are stepping up after injuries to Gallup and Washington.
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers From Raiders Camp
As training camps across the NFL get underway, there are going to be plenty of reports about players who are standing out and those who are in danger of losing their spot. That's the nature of competition in the NFL, and it's no different for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with a new regime in place.
Seahawks Camp: NFL Sources Predict Seattle QB Winner
Since the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver, the debate of who will play quarterback in Seattle this season has grown increasingly hotter.
Live updates from the 12th practice of Bears training camp
Following Family Fest at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears are returning to Halas Hall on Wednesday for another open training camp practice. With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s practice. The offense remains a work in progress, which is to be expected at this point of the summer. Especially considering Chicago has dealt with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position.
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
