Kansas City, MO

AthlonSports.com

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line depth. On Tuesday, the AFC West franchise reportedly signed free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton. The Chiefs are signing Shelton to a one-year contract. He projects to be a depth piece for the Kansas City defense to insert at situational times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hasn't heard of trade discussions for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers had previously made it clear that 2021 rookie Trey Lance has replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. San Francisco then seemed to confirm Garoppolo's time with the organization will soon be over when the club released a depth chart on Tuesday that had the 30-year-old listed as the fourth-string option behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Risers and Fallers From Raiders Camp

As training camps across the NFL get underway, there are going to be plenty of reports about players who are standing out and those who are in danger of losing their spot. That's the nature of competition in the NFL, and it's no different for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with a new regime in place.
NFL
Dave Merritt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Live updates from the 12th practice of Bears training camp

Following Family Fest at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears are returning to Halas Hall on Wednesday for another open training camp practice. With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s practice. The offense remains a work in progress, which is to be expected at this point of the summer. Especially considering Chicago has dealt with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
DENVER, CO
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

